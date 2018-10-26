Ennesimo colpo di scena nella vita di Sinead O’ Connor, che recentemente ha dichiarato di essersi convertita all’Islam. La cantante ha anche annunciato su Twitter di aver cambiato nome, da oggi infatti si chiama Shuhada.

“Scrivo per annunciare che sono orgogliosa di essere diventata musulmana. Questa è la naturale conclusione di qualsiasi percorso teologico intelligente. Tutti gli studi delle Scritture portano all’islam. Che rende tutte le altre Scritture ridondanti. Mi sarà dato un nuovo nome. Sarà Shuhada”.

Sapete quasi tutti cosa penso delle religioni (di tutte), ma auguro a Sinead di trovare serenità nell’Islam e spero che abbia fatto questo passo con la mente lucida, visto che negli ultimi anni ha dimostrato più volte di aver bisogno di aiuto.

 



Fonte