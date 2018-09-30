Serena Williams canta in topless
Serena Williams fa parlare di sé anche fuori dal campo. La tennista statunitense dopo settimane di polemiche per l’epilogo della finale degli Us Open persa con la giapponese Osaka, tornata alla ribalta apparendo nuda, senza il top, ma con il petto nascosto dalle sue mani, in un video che la vede cantare per promuovere lo screening del cancro al seno. ‘I Touch Myself‘ il titolo della canzone del gruppo australiano The Divinyls, a sostegno dell’organizzazione Breast Cancer Network Australia.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
“In questo mese di sensibilizzazione sul cancro al seno, ho registrato una versione del brano dei Divinyls per ricordare alle donne di fare un’auto esame a cadenza regolare – spiega la ex n.1 del mondo sui social-. Mi c’è voluto un certo sforzo ma l’ho fatto perché è un tema che riguarda tutte le donne, di qualsiasi colore e di ogni parte del mondo. La diagnosi precoce è fondamentale e consente di salvare tante vite umane”. Immediato il successo del video della Williams che dieci ore dopo la messa in onda è già stato visto da 1,3 milioni di persone.
