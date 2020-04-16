Sam Smith e Demi Lovato: il video del duetto ‘I’m Ready’
“Sono davvero felice di pubblicare questa canzone con la mia meravigliosa e talentuosa amica“, così Sam Smith ha annunciato l’uscita di I’m Ready, il duetto con Demi Lovato. La canzone è in pieno stile Smith e questo duo olimpico in salsa rainbow sembra funzionale bene, le voci di Demi e Sam si sposano benissimo. Il video musicale (diretto da Jora Frantzis e a cui ha lavorato il coreografo Sean Bankhead) è un vero tributo alla comunità LGBT in tutte le sue sfumature, praticamente Pose che incontra i giochi olimpici. Ammetto di aver sperato fino all’ultimo in un cameo del mio Tom…
Sam Smith e Demi Lovato: il testo di I’m Ready
It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer
I’ve been waitin’ patiently for a beautiful lover
He’s not a cheater, a believer
He’s a warm, warm-blooded achiever
It’s a lonely night in my bed in the heat of the summer
It’s so hard when you’re with someone
Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun
But I gotta take that risk tonight
I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
For someone to love me (For someone to love me)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
For someone to love me, for someone to love me
Ooh, yeah
It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter
No, I’ve been lookin’ hard for a lover disguised as a sinner
No, not a cheater, a redeemer
He’s a cold, cold-blooded defeater
It’s a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no
It’s so hard when you’re with someone
Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun
But I gotta take that risk tonight
I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
For someone to love me (For someone to love me)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
For someone to love me, for someone to love me
I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
It’s a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer (Summer, summer)
No, I’ve been lookin’ hard for a lover disguised as a sinner (Sinner, sinner, sinner)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
For someone to love me (For someone to love me)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready)
For someone to love me, for someone to love me
SHE HAS ARRIVED
I’m Ready with the incredible @DDLovato https://t.co/7Qvic1gyqz
So much love to Jora Frantzis for creating this beauty 🌈 🥇 #IMREADY pic.twitter.com/kyaEHMeJs2
— samsmith (@samsmith) April 16, 2020
