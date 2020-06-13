Prima Daniel Radcliffe, poi Emma Watson, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch ed ora a completare il cerchio dei protagonisti di Harry Potter contro J.K. Rowling è arrivato anche Rupert Grint. Anche l’attore che ha interpretato Ron Weasley si è detto in disaccordo con le dichiarazioni della scrittrice sulle persone trans. Rupert (proprio come i suoi colleghi) in un’intervista rilasciata al The Times ha dichiarato che le donne trans sono prima di tutto delle donne.

“Sono fermamente dalla parte della comunità trans e sono d’accordo su ogni parola detta da molti dei miei colleghi – ha dichiarato Rupert Grint al The Times – Le donne trans sono donne a tutti gli effetti. Esattamente come gli uomini trans sono uomini a tutti gli effetti. Dovremmo avere tutti il diritto di vivere con amore, senza giudicare o venire giudicati”.

Adesso l’unica speranza per la femminista Joanne è che a difenderla arrivino i dissennatori…

 

 



