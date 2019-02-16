La quarta stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars si è ufficialmente conclusa e per la prima volta nella storia del reality show la vincitrice non è stata solo una…ma ben due.

A trionfare sono state (a sorpresa) Monet X Change e Trinity The Tuck giunte entrambe al lip-sync finale dopo aver eliminato le finaliste Monique Heart e Naomi Smalls.

Monet e Trinity (rispettivamente della Season 10 e della Season 9) vanno ad aggiungersi alle vincitrici passate di All Stars: Chad Michaels (della Season 4), Alaska (della Season 5) e Trixie Mattel (della Season 7).

 

Monet X Change vincitrice di All Stars 4?

La doppia vittoria di Monet X Change e Trinity The Tuck non è però piaciuta ai fan di RuPaul’s Drag Race:



