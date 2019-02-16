La quarta stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars si è ufficialmente conclusa e per la prima volta nella storia del reality show la vincitrice non è stata solo una…ma ben due.

A trionfare sono state (a sorpresa) Monet X Change e Trinity The Tuck giunte entrambe al lip-sync finale dopo aver eliminato le finaliste Monique Heart e Naomi Smalls.

Monet e Trinity (rispettivamente della Season 10 e della Season 9) vanno ad aggiungersi alle vincitrici passate di All Stars: Chad Michaels (della Season 4), Alaska (della Season 5) e Trixie Mattel (della Season 7).

Monet X Change vincitrice di All Stars 4?



#AllStars4 dopo che viene annunciata la vittoria pic.twitter.com/Fobv0t8LNw — ✨ Mahmood Stan Account ✨ (@yummygiammy) 16 febbraio 2019

io dopo questa puntata #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/R6hmMZM1cU — tentazione estrema spericulata (@balc_anus) 16 febbraio 2019

Mi sono involontariamente “”visto”” la finale di #AllStars4, e… sono senza parole pic.twitter.com/Lc8IH93ZKS — cataldo (@cataldodarker) 16 febbraio 2019

