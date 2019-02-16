RuPaul’s Drag Race, ecco la vincitrice di All Stars 4 (..ma non è come sembra)
La quarta stagione di RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars si è ufficialmente conclusa e per la prima volta nella storia del reality show la vincitrice non è stata solo una…ma ben due.
A trionfare sono state (a sorpresa) Monet X Change e Trinity The Tuck giunte entrambe al lip-sync finale dopo aver eliminato le finaliste Monique Heart e Naomi Smalls.
Monet e Trinity (rispettivamente della Season 10 e della Season 9) vanno ad aggiungersi alle vincitrici passate di All Stars: Chad Michaels (della Season 4), Alaska (della Season 5) e Trixie Mattel (della Season 7).
GAG! 😱 A double-crowning! 👑👑 CONDRAGULATIONS to our All Stars @monetxchange and @TrinityTheTuck!!! 🌟🌟 You’re BOTH winners, baby!!! Well-deserved, ladies!!! 🎉 #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/99r2HIMB4Z
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) 16 febbraio 2019
#CategoryIs: All Star Eleganza! 🌟Who had your fav lewk? #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/jmSDlWRZNv
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) 16 febbraio 2019
Monet X Change vincitrice di All Stars 4?
La doppia vittoria di Monet X Change e Trinity The Tuck non è però piaciuta ai fan di RuPaul’s Drag Race:
#AllStars4 dopo che viene annunciata la vittoria pic.twitter.com/Fobv0t8LNw
— ✨ Mahmood Stan Account ✨ (@yummygiammy) 16 febbraio 2019
io dopo questa puntata #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/R6hmMZM1cU
— tentazione estrema spericulata (@balc_anus) 16 febbraio 2019
Mi sono involontariamente “”visto”” la finale di #AllStars4, e… sono senza parole pic.twitter.com/Lc8IH93ZKS
— cataldo (@cataldodarker) 16 febbraio 2019
