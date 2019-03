Ronaldo su Instagram sicuro di vincere 5 giorni prima del trionfo con l'Atletico: "Li schiacceremo"

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Behind the scenes… these are messages between me and @cristiano 5 days before the massive comeback!!! This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world ?? we should thank cricri mummy and daddy and of course god ????for giving to us that nice man and unbelievable player. Every big occasion with big pressure my brother always proves he is the man !!! Soo please don’t be jealous I just wanna share and if you don’t agree I can’t do anything for you …enjoy your life but you have to recognise he is simply the best of the best and don’t try to tap the screen for his number ?????? #ilovethisgame #positive4evra @juventus #finoalafine #world #bestplayer