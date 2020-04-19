One World – Together at Home: video e scaletta dell’evento
One World – Together at Home: i momenti migliori e i risultati raccolti dalla maratona musicale in streaming.
Oltre 17 milioni di persone si sono nella nottata italiana di ieri sintonizzate su YouTube per assistere quello che è stato definito il nuovo Live Aid: One World – Together at Home.
La lunga maratona patrocinata da Lady Gaga e con protagonisti anche due volti della nostra canzone, Zucchero e Andrea Bocelli, ha vissuto momenti entusiasmanti, altri meno emozionanti, alcuni quasi imbarazzanti (complici le difficoltà di esibirsi in streaming), ma è riuscita a raggiungere il proprio risultato: sono stati raccolti circa 130 milioni di dollari per contrastare il Coronavirus.
One World – Together at Home: la scaletta
Se vi siete persi l’evento in diretta (alcuni video si trovano su YouTube, altri sono disponibili su RaiPlay con la traduzione in italiano), riscopriamo l’intera scaletta:
Andra Day – Rise Up
Niall Horan – Black and White
Vishal Mishra – Aaj Bhi
Sofi Tukker – Purple Hat
Hozier e Marren Morris – The Bones
Adam Lambert – Mad World
Rita Ora – I Will Never Let You Down
Hussain Al Jassmi – Bahebek Wahashteni e Mohem Jedan
Jean Aigrefin – Je n’étais pas là
Kesha – Rainbow
Lang Lang e Gina Alice Redlinger – Four Hands
Temporary Orchestra – Carnival des animaux
Luis Fonsi – No me doy por vencido
Jennifer Hudson – Memory
Liam Payne – Midnight
Black Coffee e Delilah Montagu – Drive
The Killers – Mr. Brightside
Eason Chan – I Have Nothing
Lisa Mishra – Sanja ve
Milky Chance – Stolen Dance
Charlie Puth – See You Again
Jessie Reyez – Coffin’
Picture This – Troublemaker
Jessie J – Flashlight
Common – The Light
Jacky Cheung – Touch of Love
Sebastian Yatra – Robarte un beso
Ben Platt – I Want to Hold Your Hand
Delta Goodrem – Together We Are One
Annie Lennox – I Saved the World Today
Sheryl Crow – I Shall Believe
Juanes – Mas futuro que pasado
Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do
Christine and the Queen – People, I’ve Been Sad
Zucchero – Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometimes
Jack Johnson – Better Together
Kesha – Praying
Cassper Nyovest – Malome
Adam Lambert – Superpower
Sofi Tukker – Drinkee
Finneas – Let’s Fall in Love for the Night
The Killers – Caution
Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There
Sho Madjozi – Good Over Here
Michael Bublé – God Only Knows
Liam Payne e Rita Ora – For You
Common – God Is Love
Christine and the Queens – Mountains (We Met)
Ben Platt – Bad Habit
Picture This – Winona Ryder
Juanes – Es por ti
Eason Chan – Love
Charlie Puth – Attention
Leslie Odom Jr. e Nicolette Robinson – Brown Skin Girl
Billy Ray Cyrus – Sunshine Girl
Ellie Goulding – Burn
Sheryl Crow – Everyday Is a Winding Road
Hozier – Take Me to Church
Angèle – Balance ton quoi
Sebastian Yatra – Un año
SuperM – With You
Jessie J – Bang Bang
Lady Antebellum – What I’m Leaving For
Annie Lennox con Lola Lennox – There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart)
Niall Horan – Slow Hands
John Legend – Bigger Love
Jennifer Hudson – Hallelujah
Lady Gaga – Smile
Stevie Wonder – Lean On Me e Love’s in Need of Love Today
Paul McCartney – Lady Madonna
Kacey Musgraves – Rainbow
Elton John – I’m Still Standing
The Roots e Jimmy Fallon – Safety Dance
Maluma – Carnaval
Chris Martin – Yellow
Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello – What a Wonderful World
Eddie Vedder – River Cross
Lizzo – A Change Is Gonna Come
Rolling Stones – You Can’t Always Get What You Want
Keith Urban – Higher Love
Burna Boy – African Giant e Hallelujah
Jennifer Lopez – People
John Legend e Sam Smith – Stand by Me
Billie Joe Armstrong – Wake Me Up When September Ends
Billie Eilish e Finneas – Sunny
Taylor Swift – Soon You’ll Get Better
Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Lang Lang e Lady Gaga – The Prayer
Questo il video dove poter vedere il gran finale, uno dei momenti più emozionanti della lunga maratona:
