One World – Together at Home: i momenti migliori e i risultati raccolti dalla maratona musicale in streaming.

Oltre 17 milioni di persone si sono nella nottata italiana di ieri sintonizzate su YouTube per assistere quello che è stato definito il nuovo Live Aid: One World – Together at Home.

La lunga maratona patrocinata da Lady Gaga e con protagonisti anche due volti della nostra canzone, Zucchero e Andrea Bocelli, ha vissuto momenti entusiasmanti, altri meno emozionanti, alcuni quasi imbarazzanti (complici le difficoltà di esibirsi in streaming), ma è riuscita a raggiungere il proprio risultato: sono stati raccolti circa 130 milioni di dollari per contrastare il Coronavirus.

One World – Together at Home: la scaletta

Se vi siete persi l’evento in diretta (alcuni video si trovano su YouTube, altri sono disponibili su RaiPlay con la traduzione in italiano), riscopriamo l’intera scaletta:

Andra Day – Rise Up

Niall Horan – Black and White

Vishal Mishra – Aaj Bhi

Sofi Tukker – Purple Hat

Hozier e Marren Morris – The Bones

Adam Lambert – Mad World

Rita Ora – I Will Never Let You Down



Rita Ora

Hussain Al Jassmi – Bahebek Wahashteni e Mohem Jedan

Jean Aigrefin – Je n’étais pas là

Kesha – Rainbow

Lang Lang e Gina Alice Redlinger – Four Hands

Temporary Orchestra – Carnival des animaux

Luis Fonsi – No me doy por vencido

Jennifer Hudson – Memory

Liam Payne – Midnight



Liam Payne

Black Coffee e Delilah Montagu – Drive

The Killers – Mr. Brightside

Eason Chan – I Have Nothing

Lisa Mishra – Sanja ve

Milky Chance – Stolen Dance

Charlie Puth – See You Again

Jessie Reyez – Coffin’

Picture This – Troublemaker

Jessie J – Flashlight

Common – The Light

Jacky Cheung – Touch of Love

Sebastian Yatra – Robarte un beso

Ben Platt – I Want to Hold Your Hand

Delta Goodrem – Together We Are One

Annie Lennox – I Saved the World Today

Sheryl Crow – I Shall Believe

Juanes – Mas futuro que pasado

Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do

Christine and the Queen – People, I’ve Been Sad

Zucchero – Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometimes



Zucchero

Jack Johnson – Better Together

Kesha – Praying

Cassper Nyovest – Malome

Adam Lambert – Superpower

Sofi Tukker – Drinkee

Finneas – Let’s Fall in Love for the Night

The Killers – Caution

Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There

Sho Madjozi – Good Over Here

Michael Bublé – God Only Knows



Michael Bublé

Liam Payne e Rita Ora – For You

Common – God Is Love

Christine and the Queens – Mountains (We Met)

Ben Platt – Bad Habit

Picture This – Winona Ryder

Juanes – Es por ti

Eason Chan – Love

Charlie Puth – Attention

Leslie Odom Jr. e Nicolette Robinson – Brown Skin Girl

Billy Ray Cyrus – Sunshine Girl

Ellie Goulding – Burn

Sheryl Crow – Everyday Is a Winding Road

Hozier – Take Me to Church

Angèle – Balance ton quoi

Sebastian Yatra – Un año

SuperM – With You

Jessie J – Bang Bang

Lady Antebellum – What I’m Leaving For

Annie Lennox con Lola Lennox – There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart)

Niall Horan – Slow Hands

John Legend – Bigger Love



John Legend

Jennifer Hudson – Hallelujah

Lady Gaga – Smile

Stevie Wonder – Lean On Me e Love’s in Need of Love Today

Paul McCartney – Lady Madonna

Kacey Musgraves – Rainbow

Elton John – I’m Still Standing



Elton John

The Roots e Jimmy Fallon – Safety Dance

Maluma – Carnaval

Chris Martin – Yellow

Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello – What a Wonderful World

Eddie Vedder – River Cross

Lizzo – A Change Is Gonna Come

Rolling Stones – You Can’t Always Get What You Want



The Rolling Stones

Keith Urban – Higher Love

Burna Boy – African Giant e Hallelujah

Jennifer Lopez – People

John Legend e Sam Smith – Stand by Me

Billie Joe Armstrong – Wake Me Up When September Ends

Billie Eilish e Finneas – Sunny

Taylor Swift – Soon You’ll Get Better

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Lang Lang e Lady Gaga – The Prayer

Questo il video dove poter vedere il gran finale, uno dei momenti più emozionanti della lunga maratona: