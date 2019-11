???? This happened during the weekend in Holland. The game between Den Bosch & Excelsior was stopped in the 28′ due to Bosch fans racially abusing Ahmad Mendes Moreira.

The match was resumed shortly, Moreira scored and celebrated in style. #SayNoToRacism ???? pic.twitter.com/v0nsC2NDyZ

