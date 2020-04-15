Notebook Asus I5 Display Led da 15.6″ Slim Cpu Intel quad core i5-8265U 8th gen. fino a 3,9Ghz /Ram 12Gb DDR4 /HD SSD 500GB /VGA INTEL UHD 620 /Hdmi /Wifi /Bluetooth /Windows 10 pro /Mouse + Borsa

769,00 €