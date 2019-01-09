Nikki, la sensitiva delle star prevede il 2019: attentato terroristico a Roma, Lady Gaga vince l’Oscar, Beyoncé si separa – tutte le previsioni
Si chiama Nikki e negli Stati Uniti è considerata la “sensitiva delle star” perché puntualmente ogni inizio anno svela cosa succederà nei 12 mesi a seguire e qualche volta c’azzecca pure. Lo scorso anno ad esempio ha previsto il matrimonio fra Harry e Meghan ed una serie di uragani in Florida. Insomma, fra le oltre mille previsioni annunciate giusto una dozzina si sono avverate, direi una percentuale un po’ bassa, no?
Nel dubbio la sensitiva ha suddiviso le previsioni fra “notizie delle star” e “notizie del mondo” dove ha inserito anche un attentato terroristico a Roma, giusto per non farci mancare niente.
Notizie delle star:
- Elton John will split up, and he has to watch his health – rushed to hospital
- George and Amal Clooney will split
- Mel B will go to rehab
- Reboot of I Dream of Jeannie
- Reboot of All in the Family
- Remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo
- Sexual allegations against a gameshow host
- Remake of Scarface with Al Pacino possibly making a cameo
- Britney Spear in a car accident
- John Travolta in a car accident
- Dame Judi Dench has to watch health
- Jimmy Kimmel will have a starring role in a film
- A cooking show for Jennifer Garner
- Prostate problems for Anderson Cooper
- A comedian will win an Oscar for a dramatic role
- Carol Burnett health issues
- Stevie Wonder will have health issues
- Sex scandal around Heidi Klum
- Simon Cowell Knighted
- Bill Cosby rushed to hospital
- Brooke Shields divorce
- Jack Nicholson hospital stay
- Trouble around Steve Harvey
- One of the Kardashian’s will charge someone with aggravated assault
- Jeremy Irons health issues
- Shania Twain has to be careful of horses
- A Ventriloquist will get drunk during a live show and so will the puppet
- Lady Gaga will play a Queen in a movie
- Debbie Harry medical problems
- A famous Opera singer will perish in a fire
- Regis Philbin has to watch his health
- Larry King has to watch his health
- A Soap Opera star and a Washington politician will be involved in a sex scandal
- A fist fight between two news anchors on live TV
- Alyssa Milano will run for politics in the future
- Kanye West involved in a shooting
- Alessia Cara becoming an actress
- Paris Jackson arrested
- A Hollywood star involved in a mercy killing
- James Woods robbing a bank
- Celine Dion health scare
- Johnny Depp overdose and rehab
- Alex Trebek awards and health issues
- Remake of Cliffhanger – Sylvester Stallone may produce
- Idris Elba could turn to directing
- A remake of the movie Big
- Idris Elba and The Rock together in a movie
- A member of The Rolling Stones rushed to hospital
- Howie Mandel has to watch his health
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will have a baby
- A political scandal around Sacha Baron Cohen
- A Hollywood couple will call it quits on a talk show
- James Corden will open up karaoke bars across the US
- Sinead O’Connor in grave danger around her health
- A Hollywood hunk will have a breakdown and serve jail time
- A famous chef before a judge could go to jail
- A marriage for Whoopi Goldberg and hip surgery
- Marriage for Oprah
- Morgan Freeman hospital stay
- Elizabeth Hurley ski mishap
- Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart will split
- Demi Lovato still has to watch her health and well-being
- Donatella Versace has to watch her health and well-being
- A Bieber baby for Justin and Hailey Bieber
- Bradly Cooper will be nominated for several awards and win
- Sam Elliott will be nominated for awards
- Melissa McCarthy can expect some awards nominations
- Ted Turner has to watch his health
- Michelle Obama will have an acting role in a movie
- Elon Musk has to watch his health and well-being
- First Man could win an Oscar
- Harvey Weinstein could serve jail time
- Stormy Daniels has to watch health and well-being
- Omarosa in a car accident
- Michael Avenatti watch for danger
- Julia Roberts will divorce
- Kim Kardashian and Kayne West will split
- Angelina Jolie has to watch her health
- Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi may renew their wedding vows, but will then split
- Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman will split
- Joan Collins has to watch her health
- Heather Locklear has to watch her health and well-being
- David and Victoria Beckham will split
- Eva Mendez and Ryan Gosling will split
- Bill Cosby has to watch health and well-being
- Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman possible split
- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill split
- Joe Pesci has to watch health
- Barbara Streisand and James Brolin split
- Annette Benning and Warren Beatty split
- Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel split
- Julia Roberts will win an Emmy in the future
- OJ Simpson in more trouble, back in jail and has to watch health
- A Hollywood couple will overdose
- Ambulances an arrest around Harvey Weinstein. Has to watch his health and for danger
- John Travolta – more scandal
- Ben Affleck has to watch his drinking habit and well-being
- A hospital stay for Sylvester Stallone
- The Rock has to be careful of Motorcycle
- Harrison Ford has to watch his health and well-being; another airplane accident
- Lady Gaga’s career will continue to soar – winning numerous awards in acting and music, including an Oscar nomination and win
- A wedding for Jennifer Lopez
- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill split
- Jay-Z and Beyonce will split
- Sir Anthony Hopkins has to watch health
Notizie del mondo:
- The White House under attack
- Giant sinkhole in Las Vegas, Nevada
- New Orleans under water
- A Dam breaks in California, lots of damage
- A Spaceship landing in desert area
- An increase in UFO sightings worldwide
- A large fan shape flying object seen all over the world
- A lot of UFOs in India
- The sky will turn red in different parts of the world
- Danger around Justin Trudeau
- A mayor in a Canadian city will be a hero
- Attack or shooting at a NHL game
- Worlds largest bird nest found in Africa
- Arrest made in the Natalie Wood case
- An arrest in the Madeline McCann case
- Giant earthquake in Naples, Italy
- More sightings of White Moose around the world
- Penguins invading cities
- Multiple streakers at a Baseball game
- Birmingham, England on fire
- Huge hurricanes and earthquakes in the Carolinas
- Mexican uprising and revolution
- A famous New York City jewellery store will be robbed
- Assassination of a young leader
- A famous castle will burn
- An earthquake in in Tokyo and Mount Fuji
- A tsunami is Malibu, California
- Terrorist attack in Central Park, New York City
- Celebrity couple overdosing
- Illness around President Trump
- Bush fires and wildfires in Australia
- Vladimir Putin choking on food
- Impeachment of the American Government
- People of North Korea will overthrow the Government
- Protests and Riots worldwide
- Meteorite will hit Moscow
- A sinkhole in Downtown Manhattan, swallowing cars
- French Standard Poodles will make a comeback
- Vladimir Putin has to be careful of choking on food
- Isle of Capri under water
- Explosion near the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy
- A plane crashing in Amsterdam
- Long Island under water, serious flooding
- An Elephant kills a trainer
- A lost world under the sea
- A Hollywood star involved in a mercy killing
- A tragedy in Wichita, Kansas
- Roof collapse at Carnegie Hall in New York City
- An explosion at Danish embassy
- Shootings on Wall Street
- Train derailment in Gary, Indiana
- Giant earthquake in Alaska and British Columbia
- Earthquake at the Grand Canyon
- Kellyanne Conway will divorce
- Widespread flooding in Romania
- Several explosions in Copenhagen, Denmark
- A gigantic earthquake in Panama
- Sharks surrounding a Cruise Ship
- Shooting at a school in Albany, New York
- Temperatures rising even more in the Arctic
- A brawl and riots in London’s Hyde Park
- A bomb blast at Buckingham Palace
- A bomb blast in a subway in Paris
- Danger around French President Emmanuel Macron
- Typhoon hits Australia
- Gas explosion in New York City
- Bomb blast at Heathrow Airport
- Donald Trump Jr. in grave danger
- Sky turning different colours all over the world
- Terrorist attack in Singapore
- An airport terminal under attack
- An elevator accident at the Empire State Building
- A race horse at a racetrack bolts into the crowd, injuring many
- An attack in Antwerp, Belgium causing panic
- The Nile River overflows, causing flooding near the Pyramids in Egypt
- Many shipwrecks will be found, including a Spanish Galleon ship
- Old fashioned ice cream parlours will make a comeback
- A monster storm in Shanghai and Hong Kong
- A collapse of a fashion runway
- Large earthquake in Scotland and Norway
- Mass shooting in Cleveland
- Boston buried in 20 ft of snow
- Bombing on Fifth Avenue in New York City
- A new Billy Graham will emerge
- Serbia at war again
- A commercial ocean liner will sink
- More space junk falling from the sky
- Another high rise fire
- A University under siege
- An attack at a carnival or midway
- A Bull will escape a its pen and kill people
- A Whisky company will go bankrupt
- A Typhoon hits Australia
- A plane will crash in the English Channel
- An attack at the Washington Post
- Two subways collide
- A Shark will kill a movie star
- Somebody will be hit by lightening at a Trump golf course
- An airplane crash at Helsinki Airport
- Air Force One will have engine trouble
- Multiple fatalities on the New Jersey Turnpike after a couple of crashes
- A member of the Trump family will be abducted
- Revitalization of Detroit, Michigan
- A boat sinks in the Detroit River
- Danger around a politician in Scotland
- The largest Salmon in the world will be caught
- Millions of dollars in Gold Bullion under a museum
- A bank robbery in Chicago, Illinois
- Mark Zuckerberg has to be careful of planes
- Large Vampire Bats invading a city
- Storms in Big Sur, California causing major landslides
- A famous Rembrandt painting will be stolen
- Two gondolas colliding in Venice, Italy
- Breakthrough in Glaucoma and other eye diseases
- A college in Houston, Texas on lockdown
- A giant honeycomb will be found in South America with giant Bees
- The worlds largest Pomegranate will be grown in the Middle East
- A Parrot will break into the White House
- Somebody will fly a drone into the White House
- Mississippi River overflowing
- A baseball team is kidnapped and held for ransom
- Big breakthrough in treatment of spinal injuries
- The worlds largest Rose will be grown in England
- A World War II plane will crash at an airshow
- A plane will be hijacked in Houston, Texas
- A tragedy at Lake Huron
- Riots and protests in Rome, Italy
- A fire in a shop in Halifax Harbour
- A space triumph
- Protests and riots in London, England
- A plane crash in Pearl Harbor
- Another sex scandal in Washington DC
- A giant Gorilla like King Kong found on a remote island
- A treasure of ancient coins, gold and silver will be found off the coast of Africa
- A bombing in Caracas, Venezuela, possibly at an embassy
- An attack in Morocco
- A soap opera star and a Washington politician sex scandal
- A famous male politician will come out as female
- A vigilante in New York like the movie, Death Wish
- Locusts invading a city in the Middle East
- A fist fight between two news anchors on a live TV broadcast
- Caroline Mulroney could run for Prime Minister, like her father
- Wall Street panics as there are worldwide fluctuations in the Stock Market
- Gunshots around a Legislature
- A section of downtown Montreal on fire
- Flooding from violent storms in Niagara Falls
- Jimmy Carter hospitalized
- A tornado in Laredo, Texas
- Damage to the Liberty Bell
- A giant earthquake in Costa Rica
- A disease around the Redwoods in Northern California
- Avalanche in Switzerland
- A famous race car driver will perish in a crash
- Another city in the US with water problems like Flint, Michigan
- Mudslides in a Mexican city
- Mudslides in California
- Train derailment in Hoboken, New Jersey
- An attack in Times Square, New York City
- An earthquake in the Atlanta, Georgia and into the Carolinas
- A tsunami in Halifax, Nova Scotia
- A 200 car pile up on a LA freeway
- Attack at the Sears building in Chicago
- A commercial airliner will have a hole in it, but the pilot will land it safely
- A politician strips naked on live TV
- A plane crashing from California to Hawaii
- A huge earthquake in Sumatra
- Jail for a Washington politician
- A great storm hits Boston, Massachusetts
- A disease kills Bison in the US and Canada
- A fire a Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in LA
- Kangaroos will invade a city in Australia
- A famous chef before a Judge, could go to jail
- Dust storms in Arizona, the Mohave Desert and the Middle East
- A meteorite will hit earth, creating a giant crater and it will be radioactive
- A convict will escape prison through a storm sewer
- Explosion at MSNBC and CNN
- Terror attack in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia
- A stampede of horses will injure many people
- An ancient city will be found under a desert
- A tragedy in Canoga Park, California
- A violent bank robbery In Omaha, Nebraska with people taken hostage
- Protests, riots and a bomb in Trafalgar Square in London, England
- Michael Cohen has to be careful in prison
- A stampede of Horses in Montana will injure many people
- A breakthrough in the cure for Osteoporosis
- Tsunami under the Indian Ocean
- Bloody violence on the Gaza Strip in the Middle East
- Stormy Daniels in danger
- Shootings in South Beach, Miami
- There will be a train heist like in the Old West
- A breakthrough in the cure of Eczema
- Protests in Long Beach, California
- Shooting at the Capital Building in Washington, DC
- A Giant Eagle will be found in Alaska
- A space tragedy
- A shooting on Wall Street
- Deep South mentality like the 1960’s
- A bad fire in the old section of downtown Chicago
- A plane hitting a signal tower in Chicago
- A daredevil attempts to go over the Golden Gate Bridge
- A famous politician will be found out that he likes bondage and is with a Dominatrix
- A baseball player will kill a person by hitting the ball into the stands
- Panic in the streets of Brooklyn, protests
- Breakthrough in the cure for Breast Cancer
- Apple and Samsung merge
- Lights go dark in Times Square, New York City
- A female tightrope walker will attempt to go over Niagara Falls
- Martial Law in Birmingham, Alabama and Macon, Georgia
- Rudy Giuliani hospital stay
- Giant rodents will scare people in the streets of New York City
- Tragedy Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- An earthquake in Romania
- A collapse of a building in Hamburg, Germany
- Elon Musk has to watch his well being
- In the future, North and South Korea will become one
- A politician strips naked on late night TV
- An explosion at a Military Base in San Diego, California
- A flying car goes into a house
- A boat sinks in the Rhine River
- A volcano erupts in Italy causing the lava to run into the town
- A heist of an upscale jewellery store in New York City worth millions of dollars
- A heist at an art gallery in Berlin, Germany
- Divers will find an ancient city under the Red Sea
- A rollover of a double decker bus injures many
- A lot of wildlife – animals and birds will perish in the Arctic
- The worlds largest carrot will be grown in the US
- A farmer in China grows a beanstalk many stories high
- The first conception of half human and half animal
- A satellite picks up strange sounds in space
- In the future people will marry robots
- A terrorist breaks into the White House
- A Mississippi riverboat will catch fire
- A beauty queen will get cold feet after winning the coveted crown, returns it on live TV and rushes off the stage crying and overwhelmed
- An archaeologist dig finds the worlds largest Mammoth
- A fishing party catches a Great White Shark
- Two Motocross drivers collide
- Earthquake in Cape Town South Africa
- A cruise ship will be hijacked
- An airport under siege
- A bomb blast at Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC
- An avalanche in Whistler, British Columbia
- Three casinos robbed in Atlantic City
- Dogs invading cities
- Saudi Arabia under gun fire
- Russia Ukraine build up – lots of bullets flying
- Mega earthquake in California
- Gigantic earthquake in the South Pacific
- Fire coming out of the ground in some cities
- Mini earthquakes in the Earth’s core
- Resignation around the Vatican – including the Pope
- A possible resignation of Donald Trump
- North Korea could strike the US
- Violent storm in Cape Town, South Africa
- A cyber attack in Washington
- A fire and explosion at the New York Times
- Explosion at Penn Station in New York City
- Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy collapsing
- A meteor landing in Washington, DC
- Gunshots around an American politician
- Possible Impeachment around Donald Trump
- The worst mass shooting in US history
- Assassination (attempt) on Donald Trump
- A Presidents motorcade will be attacked
- Donald Trump will attack North Korea
- VP Mike Pence and Donald Trump have to watch health
- Melania Trump and son in danger
- Problems around Donald Trump Jr.
- Terrorist attack in Brussels
- A plane landing on a busy highway in Denver, Colorado
- An avalanche in Whistler, British Columbia
- A wheel chair around a politician
- Terrorist attack in Stockholm, Sweden
- Terrorist attack in Alaska
- A biological attack in London, England
- A terrorist attack at a fashion show
- Danger around Theresa May
- A blimp will explode in the US
- Highway overpass will collapse in Los Angeles, California
- A swinging bridge will collapse
- A new Bonnie and Clyde will emerge
- Terrorist attack in Oslo, Norway
- Scandal around Scientology
- Cuba becoming the 51st US State
- A 7.9 to 8.9 earthquake hitting Italy
- Rome, Italy on fire
- Another attack in Nice, France
- Attack in Vienna, Austria
- Libya under attack
- Terror attack at Tower Bridge in London, England
- An earthquake in Arizona and the Grand Canyon
- An earthquake in Monaco and France
- 2 planes collide at Heathrow Airport in London, England
- A biological attack in the UK, France and the US
- An earthquake in Niagara Falls
- Mount St. Helen’s erupting
- An Air India flight crashes between Vancouver, British Columbia to Mumbai, India
- An avalanche in Switzerland
- An avalanche at Mt. Hood
- Floods in the Scottish Highlands
- A fire at the White House in Washington DC
- Shootings in Chinatown, San Francisco, California
- Shooting in Aspen, Colorado
- Ted Cruz has to be careful of airplanes
- House of Parliament in London, England has a great fire
- Explosions on Wall Street, New York – many deaths
- Fire at the Houston Astrodome
- Another Tsunami in Thailand
- A Tsunami in Vancouver, Canada
- Earthquake in Tuscany
- A large earthquake in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California
- A gigantic earthquake in San Francisco, California
- Tragedy around Seattle’s Space Needle
- A member of the royal family will be kidnapped
- Hillary and Bill Clinton have to watch their health
- Grave danger around Vladimir Putin
- A bomb explosion around the United Nations
- A Cuba revolution
- An enormous typhoon in Bangladesh
- All of North America will be in the dark with a power blackout
- Iran and the US will attack each other
- A massive earthquake will destroy parts of the Middle East
- A large earthquake in Moscow
- The Golden Gate Bridge will be partly destroyed in San Francisco, California, and many people dead or injured
- Trouble around the Brooklyn Bridge in New York
- A famous politician will end up in a coma
- Enormous earthquake in India
- The leader of an Asian country will be assassinated
- More terrorist attacks in Paris and other parts of France
- Statue of Liberty under water
- A hurricane hitting New York City
- A commuter train in Chicago will derails and overturns, killing many people
- Terrorist attacks in Australia
- Monaco on fire
- Bomb blast at Buckingham palace
- President Obama could face a health scare and is in danger
- Donald Trump in grave danger
- Huge earthquake in Italy devastating the country
- A great fire and explosion at the Taj Mahal in India
- Mumbai will have an enormous earthquake
- Impeachment or grave danger for Rodrigo Duterte (President of the Philippines)
- Terror attack in Antwerp, Belgium
- Terror attack in Moscow
- Protests and riots in Washington, DC
- Terror attacks in London, England
- Terror attack in Las Vegas
- Terror attack in Paris
- Terror attack in New York
- Terror attack in Rome, Italy
- Terror attack in Egypt
- Terror attack in the Caribbean
- A fire at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles
- Fire destroys most of Havana, Cuba
- A terror attack at Trump hotel
- Tragedy in Oklahoma city – bombing
- An impeachment of a politician in the US
- The Pope has to watch his health and for danger
- Terror attack in Saudi Arabia
- Terror attack at Victoria Station in London, England
- Two planes crash at John F Kennedy airport in New York City
- Terror attack in Toronto, Canada
- Terror attack in Vancouver, Canada
- Ottawa and Montreal still has to be on alert for possible attacks
- A bomb blast at Heathrow Airport
- North Korean president Kim Jong Un in danger and could vanish
- North Korea attacks South Korea
- Queen Elizabeth has to watch her health and for danger
- The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip has to watch health
- A change in the Monarchy in England
- Earthquakes in Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec
- Riots in Madrid, Spain
- Terror attack in Florida
- A ski accident around the Trump family
- Terror attack in Tel Aviv
- Terror attack in Amsterdam
- Terror attack in Istanbul, Turkey
- Drone strike at Buckingham Palace
- Attack at the White House in DC
- Stock markets are very volatile around the world
- A giant earthquake in Vancouver, British Columbia
- A large earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska
- A giant earthquake in Manila and Guam
- Prince Albert of Monaco could split with wife
- More “lone wolf” terror attacks worldwide
- A commercial airliner shot down by a drone attack
- A chemical attack in London, England
- Terror attack at a shopping mall in Dubai
- The Beverly Center on fire in LA
- Terror attack in Las Vegas
- Terror attack in Paris
- Terror attack in New York
- Terror attack in Los Angeles
- Terror attack in Vancouver
- Terror attack in Toronto
- Terror attack in Chicago
- Mount Etna erupting
- A great earthquake in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco
- Earthquake in Tokyo, Japan
- Tragedy at Logan International Airport in Boston
- Terror attack in Knightsbridge area of London, England
- Tragedy around the new World Trade Centre in New York City
- Terror attack in Scotland
- An arrest in the Madelaine McCann case
- Mount St. Helen’s erupting
- Israel and Iran attacking each other
- A missile reaching Hawaii and Alaska
- An attack on the Vatican and the Pope
- The Pope has to watch his health
- Two famous Canadian politicians will pass
- Terror attack on Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, California
- Terror attack in California
- A giant earthquake between Baja, California and Mexico
- Bomb blast at the British Prime Minister’s residence, 10 Downing Street, London, England
- Giant earthquake in Mexico City
- A large earthquake in Naples, Italy
- Mount Vesuvius erupting
- A huge breakthrough in the cure for Alzheimer’s Disease
- A plane goes into the Eiffel Tower, Paris
- A huge heist at the Louvre in Paris; Monet’s, Van Goghs, Etc. are stolen
- A casino fire in the South of France
- Terror attacks in Pakistan and India
- More terror attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan
- A Saudi Price will be kidnapped
- Saudi Arabia terror attacks, including Riyadh
- A subway goes out of control in New York City
- A US heiress will be kidnapped
- Spaceship landing
- Metal detectors everywhere
- “Lone Wolf” attacks in Brussels, Belgium and Luxembourg
- Scott Peterson is in danger
- A casino in Las Vegas is robbed and under attack
- Prince Charles has to watch his health
- Bomb blast at Heathrow Airport, London, England
- Terror attack in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia
- Trouble with the Earth’s magnetic fields caused by solar flares
- A space tragedy
- A hurricane hitting the Louisiana coast, similar to Katrina
- Shootings at Rockefeller Center and Times Square in New York City
- Blast, explosion and shooting at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City
- Queen Elizabeth is in danger and has to watch her health
- Explosion at Edwards Airforce Base in California
- Earthquakes in Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec
- Earthquakes destroying parts of the Taj Mahal
- Tragedy around the CN Tower in Toronto, Ontario
- Parts of the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, Ontario will collapse
- Raging hurricanes in Florida
- Dam burst at Hoover Dam
- Riots in Madrid, Spain
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in danger
- More UFO and Alien sightings worldwide
- A towering inferno in Honolulu, Hawaii
- A huge chunk of ice coming off the Antarctic shelf
- Riots in Caracas, Venezuela
- Plane crashing into the Andes
- A fiery crash and loss of life at a Grand Prix race
- Tragedy at a school in Tennessee
- A massive fire near the Docks in Toronto, Ontario
- Sex scandal around British Royalty
- An attack in San Diego, California
- Breakthroughs in the area of MS
- Attack at Marble Arch in London, England
- Attack in Hampstead Heath, England
- Terrorist attack in Boston, Massachusetts
- A plane hijacking
- A hurricane in Toronto, Canada
- Terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain
- Earthquake at Mount Everest
- A break in at Mar-a-Lago
Lascia un commento