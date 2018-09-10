Nicki Minaj continua a provocare Cardi B
Ormai sono passate 48 ore dalla rissa tra Nicki Minaj e Cardi B, ma la rapper di Chun Li sembra non aver sepolto l’ascia di guerra.
Ieri pomeriggio Nicki ha messo tra i preferiti alcuni tweet che sostengono che lei non ha mai parlato male di Cardi come madre e poche ore fa ha lasciato il suo like anche a dei post ironici e con frecciatine rivolte alla nemica.
Attenta Nicki che qui arriva il round 2…
Nicki Minaj likes a shady tweet about Cardi B’s bump on her face after last night’s altercation. pic.twitter.com/LfddWbIVLG
— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) 10 settembre 2018
Nicki Minaj likes several tweets alleging that she never mentioned Cardi B’s baby, or Cardi’s parenting skills. pic.twitter.com/rxZ5cN2qeN
— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) 9 settembre 2018
Tweet e frecciatine a parte, Cardi B può consolarsi con il rossetto firmato da lei per Tom Ford. In poche ore il lipstick è andato sold out.
Cardi B’s new lipstick from Tom Ford has already sold out, less than 6 hours after its release! pic.twitter.com/21dwwYw13z
— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) 10 settembre 2018
Available Now!!! LINK ➡️ https://t.co/IMYU1degir Pre – order Online @beautylish (shipping Tomorrow) 💄🙀🙌🏼💙 The NEW #BoysAndGirls Collection @tomford Including a lipstick named after @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/TEeRVTG6NS
— Trendmood (@Trendmood) 9 settembre 2018
