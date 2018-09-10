Ormai sono passate 48 ore dalla rissa tra Nicki Minaj e Cardi B, ma la rapper di Chun Li sembra non aver sepolto l’ascia di guerra.

Ieri pomeriggio Nicki ha messo tra i preferiti alcuni tweet che sostengono che lei non ha mai parlato male di Cardi come madre e poche ore fa ha lasciato il suo like anche a dei post ironici e con frecciatine rivolte alla nemica.

Attenta Nicki che qui arriva il round 2…



Nicki Minaj likes a shady tweet about Cardi B’s bump on her face after last night’s altercation. pic.twitter.com/LfddWbIVLG — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) 10 settembre 2018

Nicki Minaj likes several tweets alleging that she never mentioned Cardi B’s baby, or Cardi’s parenting skills. pic.twitter.com/rxZ5cN2qeN — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) 9 settembre 2018

Tweet e frecciatine a parte, Cardi B può consolarsi con il rossetto firmato da lei per Tom Ford. In poche ore il lipstick è andato sold out.