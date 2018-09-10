Ormai sono passate 48 ore dalla rissa tra Nicki Minaj e Cardi B, ma la rapper di Chun Li sembra non aver sepolto l’ascia di guerra.
Ieri pomeriggio Nicki ha messo tra i preferiti alcuni tweet che sostengono che lei non ha mai parlato male di Cardi come madre e poche ore fa ha lasciato il suo like anche a dei post ironici e con frecciatine rivolte alla nemica.
Attenta Nicki che qui arriva il round 2…

 

 

 

Tweet e frecciatine a parte, Cardi B può consolarsi con il rossetto firmato da lei per Tom Ford. In poche ore il lipstick è andato sold out.



Fonte