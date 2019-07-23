MTV Video Music Awards 2019: tutte le nomination
Tutte le nomination degli MTV Video Music Award 2019, in programma il prossimo 26 agosto a Newark, New Jersey.
Sono state annunciate le nomination degli MTV Video Music Award 2019. I premi saranno assegnati il 26 agosto nel corso della tradizionale serata di gala a Newark, in New Jersey, che verrà trasmessa in diretta sulle frequenze dell’emittente televisiva.
Nella lista dei candidati non mancano ovviamente i grandi favoriti, Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift, con ben dieci nomination a testa. Dietro di loro due giovani star: Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X. Tra gli altri spiccano i nomi di Kanye West, Cardi B, Drake e Lady Gaga.
MTV Video Music Award 2019: le nomination
Video of the Year
21 Savage feat. J. Cole – A Lot
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grandi – Thank U, Next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Song of the Year
Drake – In My Feelings
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lady Gaga feat. Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Best New Artist
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalia
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Lady Gaga feat. Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello – Senorita
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie – Me!
Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
BTS feat. Halsey – Boy with Luv
Push Artist of the Year
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Best Pop
5 Seconds of Summer – Easier
Cardi B feat. Bruno Mars – Please Me
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Best Hip Hop
2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande – Rule the World
21 Savage feat. J Cole – A Lot
Cardi B – Money
DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – Higher
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Travis Scott feat. Drake – SICKO MODE
Best R&B
Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson – Make It Better
Chilidsh Gambino – Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
Alicia Keys – Raise a Man
Ella Mai – Trip
Normani feat. 6LACK – Waves
Best K-Pop
BTS feat. Halsey – Boy With Luv
Blackpink – Kill This Love
Monsta X feat. French Montana -Who Do You Love
Tomorrow X Together – Cat & Dog
NCT 127 – Regular
EXO – Tempo
Best Latin
Anuel AA / Karol G – Secreto
Bad Bunny feat. Drake – Mia
Benny Blanco / Tainy / Selena Gomez / J Balvin – I Can’t Get Enough
Daddy Yankee feat. Snow – Con Calma
Maluma – Mala Mia
Rosalia / J Balvin feat. El Guincho – Con altura
Best Dance
The Chainsmokers feat. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato – Solo
DJ Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna e Cardi B – Taki Taki
Marshmello / Bastille – Happier
Silk City / Dua Lipa – Electricity
Best Rock
The 1975 – Love It If We Made It
Fall Out Boy – Bishops Knife Trick
Imagine Dragon – Natural
Lenny Kravitz – Low
Panic! At the Disco – High Hopes
Twenty One Pilots – My Blood
Video for Good
Halsey – Nightmare
The Killers – Land of the Free
Jamie N Commons / Skylar Grey feat. Gallant – Runaway Train
John Legend – Preach
Lil Dicky – Earth
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Best Direction
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Dave Meyers)
FKA Twigs – Cellophane (Andrew Thomas Huang)
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next (Hanna Lux Davis)
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Calmatic)
LSD – No New Friends (Dano Cerny)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down (Drew Kirsch e Taylor Swift)
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – When the Party’s Over (Ryan Ross e Andres Jaramillo)
FKA Twigs – Cellophane (Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)
Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman (Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova e Rebecc Rice for Mathematic)
DJ Khaled – Just Us (Sergii Mashevskyi)
LSD – No New Friends (Ethan Chancer)
Taylor Swift – Me! (Loris Paillier e Lucas Salton for Buf Vfx)
Bet Editing
Anderson .Paak – Tints (Elias Talbot)
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Calmatic)
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Billie Eilish)
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings (Hannah Lux Davis e Taylor Walsh)
Solange – Almeda (Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down (Jarrett Fijal)
Best Art Direction
BTS – Boy With Luv (JinSil Park, BoNa Kim)
Ariana Grande – 7 rings (John Richoux)
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Itaru Dela Vegas)
Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello – Señorita (Tatiana Van Sauter)
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down (Brittany Porter)
Kanye West / Lil Pump – I Love It (Tino Schaedler)
Best Choreography
FKA twigs – Cellophane (Kelly Yvonne)
ROSALÍA / J Balvin – Con Altura (Charm La’Donna)
LSD – No New Friends (Ryan Heffington)
Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello – Señorita(Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)
Solange – Almeda (Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)
BTS – Boy With Luv (Rie Hata)
Best Cinematography
Anderson .Paak: – Tints (Elias Talbot)
Billie Eilish – hostage (Pau Castejon)
Ariana Grande – thank u, next (Christopher Probst)
Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello – Señorita (Scott Cunningham)
Solange – Almeda (Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)
Taylor Swift – ME! (Starr Whitesides)
