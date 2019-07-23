Tutte le nomination degli MTV Video Music Award 2019, in programma il prossimo 26 agosto a Newark, New Jersey.

Sono state annunciate le nomination degli MTV Video Music Award 2019. I premi saranno assegnati il 26 agosto nel corso della tradizionale serata di gala a Newark, in New Jersey, che verrà trasmessa in diretta sulle frequenze dell’emittente televisiva.

Nella lista dei candidati non mancano ovviamente i grandi favoriti, Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift, con ben dieci nomination a testa. Dietro di loro due giovani star: Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X. Tra gli altri spiccano i nomi di Kanye West, Cardi B, Drake e Lady Gaga.

MTV Video Music Award 2019: le nomination

Video of the Year

21 Savage feat. J. Cole – A Lot

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grandi – Thank U, Next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year

Drake – In My Feelings

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lady Gaga feat. Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best New Artist

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalia

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Lady Gaga feat. Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello – Senorita

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie – Me!

Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

BTS feat. Halsey – Boy with Luv

Push Artist of the Year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

5 Seconds of Summer – Easier

Cardi B feat. Bruno Mars – Please Me

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Hip Hop

2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande – Rule the World

21 Savage feat. J Cole – A Lot

Cardi B – Money

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – Higher

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Travis Scott feat. Drake – SICKO MODE

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson – Make It Better

Chilidsh Gambino – Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been

Alicia Keys – Raise a Man

Ella Mai – Trip

Normani feat. 6LACK – Waves

Best K-Pop

BTS feat. Halsey – Boy With Luv

Blackpink – Kill This Love

Monsta X feat. French Montana -Who Do You Love

Tomorrow X Together – Cat & Dog

NCT 127 – Regular

EXO – Tempo

Best Latin

Anuel AA / Karol G – Secreto

Bad Bunny feat. Drake – Mia

Benny Blanco / Tainy / Selena Gomez / J Balvin – I Can’t Get Enough

Daddy Yankee feat. Snow – Con Calma

Maluma – Mala Mia

Rosalia / J Balvin feat. El Guincho – Con altura

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers feat. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato – Solo

DJ Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna e Cardi B – Taki Taki

Marshmello / Bastille – Happier

Silk City / Dua Lipa – Electricity

Best Rock

The 1975 – Love It If We Made It

Fall Out Boy – Bishops Knife Trick

Imagine Dragon – Natural

Lenny Kravitz – Low

Panic! At the Disco – High Hopes

Twenty One Pilots – My Blood

Video for Good

Halsey – Nightmare

The Killers – Land of the Free

Jamie N Commons / Skylar Grey feat. Gallant – Runaway Train

John Legend – Preach

Lil Dicky – Earth

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Dave Meyers)

FKA Twigs – Cellophane (Andrew Thomas Huang)

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next (Hanna Lux Davis)

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Calmatic)

LSD – No New Friends (Dano Cerny)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down (Drew Kirsch e Taylor Swift)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – When the Party’s Over (Ryan Ross e Andres Jaramillo)

FKA Twigs – Cellophane (Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)

Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman (Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova e Rebecc Rice for Mathematic)

DJ Khaled – Just Us (Sergii Mashevskyi)

LSD – No New Friends (Ethan Chancer)

Taylor Swift – Me! (Loris Paillier e Lucas Salton for Buf Vfx)

Bet Editing

Anderson .Paak – Tints (Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Calmatic)

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Billie Eilish)

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings (Hannah Lux Davis e Taylor Walsh)

Solange – Almeda (Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down (Jarrett Fijal)

Best Art Direction

BTS – Boy With Luv (JinSil Park, BoNa Kim)

Ariana Grande – 7 rings (John Richoux)

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello – Señorita (Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down (Brittany Porter)

Kanye West / Lil Pump – I Love It (Tino Schaedler)

Best Choreography

FKA twigs – Cellophane (Kelly Yvonne)

ROSALÍA / J Balvin – Con Altura (Charm La’Donna)

LSD – No New Friends (Ryan Heffington)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello – Señorita(Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)

Solange – Almeda (Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)

BTS – Boy With Luv (Rie Hata)

Best Cinematography

Anderson .Paak: – Tints (Elias Talbot)

Billie Eilish – hostage (Pau Castejon)

Ariana Grande – thank u, next (Christopher Probst)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello – Señorita (Scott Cunningham)

Solange – Almeda (Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)

Taylor Swift – ME! (Starr Whitesides)

