Si sono svolti gli MTV Video Music Awards 2019: l’elenco di tutti i vincitori, con Taylor Swift e Ariana Grande trionfatrici della serata.

Si sono svolti tra nella notte italiana tra il 26 e il 27 agosto le premiazioni degli MTV Video Music Awards 2019. La cerimonia ha avuto luogo in New Jersey, a Newark, presso il Prudential Center. Conduttore della serata è stato il comico Sebastian Maniscalco.

Come poteva facilmente evincersi dalle nomination ufficializzate alcune settimane prima dell’evento, le grandi protagoniste della serata sono state Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift, che hanno conquistato i riconoscimenti più prestigiosi. Andiamo a scoprire nel dettaglio l’elenco completo dei vincitori.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019: i vincitori

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande

Song of the Year: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Best Collaboration: Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello – Senorita

Push Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

Best Pop: Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Best Hip Hop: Cardi B – Money

Best R&B: Normani ft. 6lack – Waves

Best K-pop: BTS ft. Halsey – Boy with Luv

Best Latin: Rosalia e J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con altura

Best Dance: The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

Best Rock: Panic! A the Disco – High Hopes

Video for Good: Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best Direction: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Best Visual Effects: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – ME!

Best Editing: Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Best Art Direction: Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Best Choreography: Rosalia e J Balvin ft. El Guincho – Con altura

Best Cinematography: Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello – Senorita

Best Group: BTS

Best Power Anthems: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj e Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer

Song of Summer Presented by Samsung: Ariana Grande e Social House – Boyfriend

MTV Video Music Awards 2019: le performance

Tra le performance della serata le più attese erano ovviamente quella della favoritissima Taylor Swift, quella della coppia dell’estate Mendes-Cabello e quella annunciata a sorpresa di Miley Cyrus.

Mentre la Swift ha cantanto You Need to Calm Down, Shawn e Camila si sono lasciati andare a un’intensa performance su Senorita, fatta di sguardi e ammiccamenti, regalando ai fan delle emozioni straordinarie. Miley, nella sua prima esibizione dopo la separazione da Liam Hemsworth, ha invece presentato il suo ultimo singolo, Slide Away: