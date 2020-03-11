Mini PC Intel Core i3-5005U Mini Desktop Computer RAM aggiornabile 8GB DDR3L 128GB SSD HD Graphics 5500 Supporto Windows 10 Pro/Chromium/Linux OS, USB-C/Mini DP/HDMI Port, 2x Porta Ethernet stranotizie 11 Marzo 2020 Mini PC Intel Core i3-5005U Mini Desktop Computer RAM aggiornabile 8GB DDR3L 128GB SSD HD Graphics 5500 Supporto Windows 10 Pro/Chromium/Linux OS, USB-C/Mini DP/HDMI Port, 2x Porta Ethernet2020-03-11T20:01:17+01:00 Offerte di Oggi No Comment Mini PC Intel Core i3-5005U Mini Desktop Computer RAM aggiornabile 8GB DDR3L 128GB SSD HD Graphics 5500 Supporto Windows 10 Pro/Chromium/Linux OS, USB-C/Mini DP/HDMI Port, 2x Porta Ethernet EUR 319,99 TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE ANCHE: HIKARO Pantaloni Sportivi con Logo Donna, Blu (Navy), 44 (Taglia Produttore: Medium) find. 17 03 LLF 04 vestito da sera donna, Rosso (Rot), 44 (Taglia Produttore: Medium) Videogiochi. Effetti (sociali) speciali Pigiama Animali Cosplay Uomo Donna Adulti Costume Tuta Scimmia XL PC DESKTOP computer fisso • LICENZA WINDOWS 10 PRO • assemblato completo • MONITOR 22″ + ACCESSORI • Intel QUAD-CORE 2.00 ghz • RAM 16gb • HD 1tb • MASTERIZZATORE • WIFI • DILC GREEN HIGH PLUS DRESSTELLS Donne 1950 Audrey Hepbun Vintage con Allacciatura al Collo di Polka Dots Cocktail Vestito, Black Small White DOT L
Lascia un commento