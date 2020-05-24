Mini PC Fanless Intel Celeron N4000 (up to 2.6GHz) 4GB DDR/64GB eMMC Mini Desktop Computer Windows 10 Pro HDMI and VGA Port 2.4/5.8G WiFi BT4.2 3xUSB3.0 Support Linux,NGFF 2242 SSD stranotizie 24 Maggio 2020 Mini PC Fanless Intel Celeron N4000 (up to 2.6GHz) 4GB DDR/64GB eMMC Mini Desktop Computer Windows 10 Pro HDMI and VGA Port 2.4/5.8G WiFi BT4.2 3xUSB3.0 Support Linux,NGFF 2242 SSD2020-05-24T04:54:00+02:00 Offerte di Oggi No Comment Mini PC Fanless Intel Celeron N4000 (up to 2.6GHz) 4GB DDR/64GB eMMC Mini Desktop Computer Windows 10 Pro HDMI and VGA Port 2.4/5.8G WiFi BT4.2 3xUSB3.0 Support Linux,NGFF 2242 SSD 159,99 € TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE ANCHE: Generico Cartello Covid 19″Sanificazione Strumenti Parrucchiere – 20×30 cm – 3 Pezzi – Adesivo per Interni – ETCOV22 PUMA Leader VT SL, Scarpe da Corsa Unisex-Adulto Mobiclinic, PX-02, Pulsossimetro, Saturimetro, Schermo LED, Frequenza cardiaca, Grafico a barre, Bianco Maglietta Gamer – Space Invaders T-Shirt da Uomo Amazfit GTR 47mm Smart Watch with All-Day Heart Rate and Activity Tracking, Ultra-Long Battery Life (Stainless Steel) Il marketing ai tempi del coronavirus: Istruzioni per l’uso
Lascia un commento