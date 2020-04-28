“Resuscita” ogni anno, a Natale ha tutti gli occhi puntati addosso e fa miracoli (almeno nelle chart). B!tches di chi sto parlando? Ma ovviamente di Mariah Carey!



La sua All I Want For Christmas Is You ogni 12 mesi fa il suo comeback in classifica, ma lo scorso dicembre è riuscita addirittura ad arrivare alla 1 della Billboard HOT100 (rendendo così Mariah Carey la donna con più prime posizioni in questa chart).

Ma in questi giorni è accaduto un altro miracolo, perché E=MC2 è tornato improvvisamente alla n°1 di iTunes USA e alla 20 di iTunes UK. Questo perché i fan della diva del pop hanno deciso di farle un regalo riportando l’album in vetta alla classifica a 12 anni dalla sua uscita (15 aprile 2008).

Migrate, Touch My Body, Bye Bye, I Stay In Love, questo album merita tutte le n°1 del mondo.



How should we celebrate #JusticeForEMC2? 🤩 I want to do a singing moment for you! Which song? 💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 27, 2020

#JusticeForEMC2!!!!! 🤩🤩🤩 So OVERWHELMED by this moment! Thank you #lambily for always lifting my spirits and giving me life.. Love you forever💖🐑🥳🐑 https://t.co/Z61NBwk28d — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 27, 2020

Nossa, oque rolou?

Lançado em 2008, álbum “E=MC2” de Mariah Carey retornou ao topo do ITunes dos Estados Unidos hoje. Lenda que chama? pic.twitter.com/9lC1jQZpUy — Play Pop (@portalplaypop) April 27, 2020

Congratulations again @MariahCarey! E=MC2 #1 on iTunes, 12 years after release! 👑 pic.twitter.com/ccPrwO99NL — Mariah MC Carey (Fan Page) (@Mariah_MC_Carey) April 27, 2020