Mariah Carey torna alla numero 1 dei dischi più venduti con un album di 12 anni fa
“Resuscita” ogni anno, a Natale ha tutti gli occhi puntati addosso e fa miracoli (almeno nelle chart). B!tches di chi sto parlando? Ma ovviamente di Mariah Carey!
Ma in questi giorni è accaduto un altro miracolo, perché E=MC2 è tornato improvvisamente alla n°1 di iTunes USA e alla 20 di iTunes UK. Questo perché i fan della diva del pop hanno deciso di farle un regalo riportando l’album in vetta alla classifica a 12 anni dalla sua uscita (15 aprile 2008).
Migrate, Touch My Body, Bye Bye, I Stay In Love, questo album merita tutte le n°1 del mondo.
How should we celebrate #JusticeForEMC2? 🤩 I want to do a singing moment for you! Which song? 💖
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 27, 2020
#JusticeForEMC2!!!!! 🤩🤩🤩 So OVERWHELMED by this moment! Thank you #lambily for always lifting my spirits and giving me life.. Love you forever💖🐑🥳🐑 https://t.co/Z61NBwk28d
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 27, 2020
Nossa, oque rolou?
Lançado em 2008, álbum “E=MC2” de Mariah Carey retornou ao topo do ITunes dos Estados Unidos hoje. Lenda que chama? pic.twitter.com/9lC1jQZpUy
— Play Pop (@portalplaypop) April 27, 2020
Congratulations again @MariahCarey! E=MC2 #1 on iTunes, 12 years after release! 👑 pic.twitter.com/ccPrwO99NL
— Mariah MC Carey (Fan Page) (@Mariah_MC_Carey) April 27, 2020
after 12 years of its released, today E=MC2 has now officially back to #1 on iTunes Chart. this album deserved at least 3 #1 singles. I remember “Bye-bye” & “I Stay In Love” are the great ones and very famous in Asia. NO BODY’S DOING IT LIKE HER!!!! THIS IS CALLED LONGEVITY!!!!! https://t.co/0wC8KthSww
— oldry (@oldryronald) April 27, 2020
