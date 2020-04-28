“Resuscita” ogni anno, a Natale ha tutti gli occhi puntati addosso e fa miracoli (almeno nelle chart). B!tches di chi sto parlando? Ma ovviamente di Mariah Carey!

La sua All I Want For Christmas Is You ogni 12 mesi fa il suo comeback in classifica, ma lo scorso dicembre è riuscita addirittura ad arrivare alla 1 della Billboard HOT100 (rendendo così Mariah Carey la donna con più prime posizioni in questa chart).

Ma in questi giorni è accaduto un altro miracolo, perché E=MC2 è tornato improvvisamente alla n°1 di iTunes USA e alla 20 di iTunes UK. Questo perché i fan della diva del pop hanno deciso di farle un regalo riportando l’album in vetta alla classifica a 12 anni dalla sua uscita (15 aprile 2008).

Migrate, Touch My Body, Bye Bye, I Stay In Love, questo album merita tutte le n°1 del mondo.

 



Fonte