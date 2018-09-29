Mamma Mia! The Party Don't miss Mamma Mia! The Party in the summer of 2019…
Don't miss Mamma Mia! The Party in the summer of 2019! Live the experience in the beautiful London's The O2, spending a magical evening in a special Greek island taverna, where the host’s only rules are dance, dine and have the time of your lives, featuring your favourite ABBA songs performed by actors and musicians all around you!
