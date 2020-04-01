Lindsay Lohan ieri ha annunciato il suo comeback musicale con un video misterioso pubblicato su YouTube e Instagram, al grido di: “I’m back!”

Diversi siti americani hanno svelato il titolo del nuovo singolo della cantante, “Back To Me” ed hanno anche rilasciato un’anteprima di 1 minuto. Da quello che si sente in questa preview il pezzo sembra tanto caruccio, ma non direi che mi ha fatto balzare dalla sedia. Ma soprattutto, dove ca**o è finita Xanax? Quella canzone sì che aveva del potenziale ed era un bel brano puttanpop.

we’re finally getting this on April 3rd 😭 pic.twitter.com/EGKURBxqDs — not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) March 31, 2020

y’all better stream back to me by lindsay, which comes out 3/4 pic.twitter.com/MiMr2YJ0SM — gabriel (@michaeIangdons) March 30, 2020

Ícone bissexual dos anos 2000, Lindsay Lohan acaba de anunciar seu aguardado comeback à música e, ao que tudo indica, o single de retorno será a faixa “Back To Me”. Escrita em parceria com a ALMA (@almacyber), a faixa deve ser lançada nesta sexta (3/4) pic.twitter.com/Tiwg2UK16n — Revista Híbrida (@hibridamagazine) March 31, 2020

Lindsay Lohan: Back To Me, il testo

To me yeah, to me yeah, to me yeah, to me yeah yeah

I used to blame me when shit got crazy (hey-ay!)

I can’t think too much ‘bout what they say (yea-ay…)

And now these Sundays got me feeling like Mondays (hey-ay!)

I know I think too much but it’s okay (yea-ay…)

My life’s full of ripped up pages

I’ve been weak, contagious

But I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me

Oh but I know that everything changes

Hard things turn to basics

Now I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me

To me yeah, to me yeah, to me yeah

Now I’m coming back to me

When life gets harder

And the mind gets darker