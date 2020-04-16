Rapper degli Hoodstars il bel Safaree Samuels con l’avvicinarsi del quarantesimo anno d’età ha deciso di regalarsi un profilo OnlyFans.

A molti il suo nome non dirà granché, ma è stato per ben 14 anni il fidanzato di Nicki Minaj, dal 2000 al 2014. Ora l’uomo è felicemente sposato ed ha una figlia e – probabilmente per arrotondare – ha deciso di debuttare su OnlyFans dove ha già condiviso del materiale esclusivo e privato.

L’abbonamento mensile costa 21 dollari ed a giudicare dal prezzo, 21 non sono solo i dollari richiesti…

Le foto dell’ex fidanzato di Nicki Minaj:

Safaree e Nicki non si sono lasciati in pace, dato che lui qualche anno dopo ha accusato la rapper di averlo pugnalato e di aver coperto il fatto parlando di tentativo di suicidio. Una mossa per evitare a lei la prigione. Nicki Minaj di tutta risposta ha dato del bugiardo all’uomo ed ha svelato un furto che avrebbe commesso.
Insomma, due soggetti.

 



Fonte