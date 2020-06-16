Lady Gaga ha rotto questo strano silenzio con il lyric video di Sour Candy, il duetto con le BLACKPINK, tutto questo mentre la clip audio del brano su You Tube è arrivata a quota 60 milioni in meno di 3 settimane (roba che nemmeno molti video musicali riescono in quest’impresa).

Questa mossa significa che Sour Candy sarà il terzo singolo estratto da Chromatica? Probabile, ma non è scontato, il lyric video potrebbe essere anche solo una mossa low cost per spingere un pezzo, ma una cosa è certa: i 100 milioni di views verranno raggiunti in pochissimo tempo grazie ai fan del gruppo coreano.

Cara Germanotta io amo Sour Candy ed è una delle canzoni di Chromatica che ascolto di più (ovviamente non batte quel capolavoro che è Fun Tonight), ma con questo video…



Lady Gaga e BLACKPINK: il lyric video.

.@LadyGaga has released the trippy, video game-inspired lyric video for #SourCandy with @YGOfficialBlink. 🍬 pic.twitter.com/B77BMLpZuA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 16, 2020

PS: il premio di miglior tweet della settimana va a…

I blinks che dopo aver fatto il botto di visualizzazioni della traccia audio di sour candy pensavano di aver finito il loro lavoro ma adesso si trovano costretti a fare la stessa cosa con il lyric video pic.twitter.com/YOTEQGd2q2 — Carla (@scarlwalker) June 16, 2020

BLACKPINK e Lady Gaga, Sour Candy: il testo

So-sour candy

(So-sour candy)

I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Ask me to be nice and then I’ll do it extra mean

뜻밖의 표정 하나에 넌 당황하겠지

비싼 척이란 말들로

날 포장한 건 너야 (너야) 너야 (너야)

If you wanna fix me, then let’s break up here and now

거리낌 없는 눈빛에 넌 거릴 두니까

툭 까보면 어김없이 소리질러 wow

Uh-huh (uh-huh), uh-huh (oh oh oh)

I’m hard on the outside but if you give me time

Then I could make time for your love

I’m hard on the outside but if you see inside, inside, inside

I might be messed up, but I know what’s up

You want a real taste, at least I’m not a fake

Come, come unwrap me

Come, come unwrap me

I’ll show you what’s me

Close your eyes, don’t peek

Now I’m undressing

Unwrap sour candy

Come, come unwrap me

Come, come unwrap me

Come on, sour candy (oh oh oh)

I’m hard on the outside but if you give me time

Then I could make time for your love

I’m hard on the outside but if you see inside, inside, inside

I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

Sour candy