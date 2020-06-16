Lady Gaga e le BLACKPINK in versione videogame nel lyric video di Sour Candy
Lady Gaga ha rotto questo strano silenzio con il lyric video di Sour Candy, il duetto con le BLACKPINK, tutto questo mentre la clip audio del brano su You Tube è arrivata a quota 60 milioni in meno di 3 settimane (roba che nemmeno molti video musicali riescono in quest’impresa).
Questa mossa significa che Sour Candy sarà il terzo singolo estratto da Chromatica? Probabile, ma non è scontato, il lyric video potrebbe essere anche solo una mossa low cost per spingere un pezzo, ma una cosa è certa: i 100 milioni di views verranno raggiunti in pochissimo tempo grazie ai fan del gruppo coreano.
Cara Germanotta io amo Sour Candy ed è una delle canzoni di Chromatica che ascolto di più (ovviamente non batte quel capolavoro che è Fun Tonight), ma con questo video…
Lady Gaga e BLACKPINK: il lyric video.
.@LadyGaga has released the trippy, video game-inspired lyric video for #SourCandy with @YGOfficialBlink. 🍬 pic.twitter.com/B77BMLpZuA
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 16, 2020
PS: il premio di miglior tweet della settimana va a…
I blinks che dopo aver fatto il botto di visualizzazioni della traccia audio di sour candy pensavano di aver finito il loro lavoro ma adesso si trovano costretti a fare la stessa cosa con il lyric video pic.twitter.com/YOTEQGd2q2
— Carla (@scarlwalker) June 16, 2020
BLACKPINK e Lady Gaga, Sour Candy: il testo
So-sour candy
(So-sour candy)
I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Ask me to be nice and then I’ll do it extra mean
뜻밖의 표정 하나에 넌 당황하겠지
비싼 척이란 말들로
날 포장한 건 너야 (너야) 너야 (너야)
If you wanna fix me, then let’s break up here and now
거리낌 없는 눈빛에 넌 거릴 두니까
툭 까보면 어김없이 소리질러 wow
Uh-huh (uh-huh), uh-huh (oh oh oh)
I’m hard on the outside but if you give me time
Then I could make time for your love
I’m hard on the outside but if you see inside, inside, inside
I might be messed up, but I know what’s up
You want a real taste, at least I’m not a fake
Come, come unwrap me
Come, come unwrap me
I’ll show you what’s me
Close your eyes, don’t peek
Now I’m undressing
Unwrap sour candy
Come, come unwrap me
Come, come unwrap me
Come on, sour candy (oh oh oh)
I’m hard on the outside but if you give me time
Then I could make time for your love
I’m hard on the outside but if you see inside, inside, inside
I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Take a bite, take a bite
So-sour candy
Take a bite, take a bite
So-sour candy
Take a bite, take a bite
So-sour candy
Take a bite, take a bite
Sour candy
