Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande: ascolta il nuovo singolo Rain On Me
A distanza di tre mesi dal lancio di Stupid Love, Lady Gaga stamani ha rilasciato il secondo singolo estratto da Chromatica, Rain On Me, il duetto con Ariana Grande. Le brevi anteprime finite on line ad aprile non mi avevano convinto del tutto, ma adesso che l’ho sentito più volte per intero devo dire che questo è un pezzo pop perfetto, sicuramente ci farà ballare (in camera) tutta l’estate e lo sentiremo spesso in radio. Personalmente preferisco Rain On Me a Stupid Love, ma anche in questo caso mi aspettavo qualcosa di più dal ritornello, forse meno musica truzza e qualche parola in più. Ricordiamo alle nostre amatissime puttanpop che noi le canzoni vogliamo canticchiarle e non solo ballarle.
A parte questa piccola critica, devo ammettere che Gaga ha sfornato una bella canzone pop e io sono già pronto a scatenarmi…
Ma passiamo al voto: per me è un…
One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯♀️ https://t.co/eX18JePJqg
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020
Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande: Rain On Me, il testo.
I didn’t ask for a free ride
I only asked you to show me a real good time
I never asked for the rainfall
At least I showed up, you showed me nothing at all
It’s coming down on me
Water like misery
It’s coming down on me
I’m ready, rain on me
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me, rain, rain
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me
Rain on me
Ooh yeah, babe
Rain on me
Livin’ in a world where no one’s innocent
Oh, but at least we try, mmm
Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in
So I don’t lose my mind, baby, yeah
I can feel it on my skin
It’s comin’ down on me
Teardrops on my face
Water like misery
I blame my sins
It’s coming down on me
Baby, wash away, yeah
[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me, rain, rain
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain (Babe) on me
[Chorus: Ariana Grande, Both & Lady Gaga]
Rain on me
Rain on me
Oh yeah, yeah
Rain on me, ooh yeah
Rain on me
Rain on me, ooh
Hands up to the sky
I’ll be your galaxy
I’m about to fly
Rain on me, soon I’ll be
Hands up to the sky
I’ll be your galaxy
I’m about to fly
Rain on me (Rain on me)
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive (I’m alive)
Rain on me, rain, rain
Rain on me, rain, rain (Rain on me)
I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive (At least I’m alive)
Rain on me, rain, rain (Rain on me, babe)
Rain on me (Rain on me)
I hear the thunder comin’ down
Won’t you rain on me?
Eh, eh, yeah (Rain on, woo)
I hear the thunder comin’ down
Won’t you rain on me?
Eh, eh, yeah
Rain on me
Lascia un commento