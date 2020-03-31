Mentre Lady Gaga è ferma in quarantena ed ha rimandato il suo nuovo album Chromatica, un suo vecchio disco conquista uno storico record. Pare infatti che con i dati di vendita aggiornati l’era The Fame Monster abbia raggiunto la quota di 61,5 milioni di dischi venduti (singoli e album) in USA, contro i 57,5 di The Complete Confection di Katy Perry.

Numeri monster per due dischi che fanno parte della Bibbia del Puttanpop, dopo di loro il genere è andato in declino, fino ad arrivare alle drammatiche condizioni attuali, in cui ci eccitiamo per album e singoli che probabilmente avremmo ignorato 10 anni fa.



Fonte