Due settimane fa Lady Gaga è stata accusata di satanismo a causa della cover di Chromatica. In questi giorni la Germanotta è stata nuovamente tacciata di essere un’adoratrice di Lucifero e questa volta a puntare il dito sono stati molti fan di Donald Trump. Vista la quantità di tweet di questo tipo, è intervenuta anche la Chiesa di Satana con un tweet in cui ha ridicolizzato gli attacchi dei complottisti.

Come i fan di Donald immaginano i Little Monster…



It takes about 3 seconds on google to see that none of these examples have anything to do with Satanism, so we won’t waste your time with 20 parts explaining how this makes you look like an ignorant conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/lTxWB8JRnb

— The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) April 20, 2020