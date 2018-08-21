La sorella di Demi Lovato le scrive un lungo messaggio
Ieri è stato il compleanno di Demi Lovato e sua sorella Madison De La Garza le ha scritto un bellissimo messaggio.
“Oggi poteva essere uno dei peggiori giorni della mia vita, ma invece devo ringraziare Dio, gli incredibili dottori, il team di Demi e tutti quelli che in tutto il mondo hanno offerto il loro sostegno – senza tutte queste persone non avrei più avuto la mia sorella maggiore. Stavo pensando a come vorrei che tutti potessero vedere le piccole sciocchezze che fa, ad esempio come le sue narici si muovono quando dice certe parole e quando mi spazzola i capelli dietro l’orecchio quando cerco di dormire, perché quelli sono le cose di cui sono grata oggi. Sembrano così piccole, ma quelle piccole cose formano mia sorella – non un cantante, non una celebrità, e sicuramente non è ciò che è stata descritta dai media – è una figlia, un’amica e mia sorella maggiore … e io sono così, così grata di poterle dire Buon compleanno Demi!”
Intanto TMZ ha fatto sapere che Demi Lovato potrebbe restare in rehab per più di 3 mesi e che la cantante e la sua famiglia sono d’accordo su questa nuova soluzione.
today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead i get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, demi’s team, and everyone across the world who offered their support – without all of these people i wouldn’t have my big sister anymore. i’ve been thinking about how i wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when i’m trying to sleep, because those are the things i’m thankful for today. they seem so small, but those little things make up my sister – not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she’s been described as in the media – she’s a daughter, a friend, and my big sister… and i am so, so thankful that i can tell her happy birthday. #happybirthdaydemi ❤️
