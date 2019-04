View this post on Instagram

New tour alert! Europe, you’ve been asking, so we answered. We have 14 new dates this September across 11 countries. Get your presale tickets tomorrow beginning at 10am local time by using the password EUROPE19. General on-sale begins this Friday, May 3 at 10am local time. Let us know in the comments what show you’ll be attending! 9/1 – Aarburg, Switzerland @ Riverside Open Air Festival 9/2 – Verona, Italy @ Arena di Verona Open Air Festival 9/4 – Pilsen, Czech Republic @ DEPO 2015 9/5 – Brno, Czech Republic @ Výstaviště 9/7 – Trnava, Slovakia @ Stadion Antona Malatinskeho 9/8 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena 9/11 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena Armeec 9/13 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Volkswagen Arena 9/15 – Bucharest, Romania @ Arenele Romane Theatre 9/18 – Minsk, Belarus @ Sports Palace 9/20 – Kiev, Ukraine @ Stereo Plaza 9/22 – Voronezh, Russia @ Grad Grand Hall 9/24 – Moscow, Russia @ Crocus City Hall 9/26 – St. Petersburg, Russia @ Yubi Arena