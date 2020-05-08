Durante la gravidanza di solito le puttanpop si prendono una pausa, al massimo rilasciano un singolo dedicato al bambino e fanno qualche servizio fotografico, ma Katy Perry è andata oltre. La popstar americana infatti lancerà la sua prossima era discografica il 15 maggio con Daisies, il primo singolo estratto dal suo quinto album.

Daisies sarà l’ennesimo singolo dimenticabile di Katy Perry che faticherà ad entrare nella Billboard HOT100? Forse no, perché a fianco della cantante è tornato Chris Anokute, colui che ha gestito l’era One Of The Boys e quella di Teenage Dream. Proprio Chris ha descritto Daisies come “la canzone pop più forte del 2020“.

Mi auguro sia così, perché Katy non può permettersi altri flop e soprattutto perché abbiamo disperatamente bisogno di buona musica puttanpop.



