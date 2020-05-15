Dopo una serie di canzoni più o meno dimenticabili e la bella Never Worn White (con cui ha annunciato la gravidanza), Katy Perry è tornata con quello che è il primo singolo ufficiale di KP5, Daisies.

Ho ascoltato più volte questo pezzo e sono ancora un po’ confuso, Daisies è davvero un pezzo carino e orecchiabile (per qualche istante mi ha ricordato Don’t Leave Me Alone di Guetta), ma non mi ha preso del tutto, inoltre mi sembra meno potente e immediato di Never Really Over, che comunque non se l’è cavata benissimo in classifica. In ogni caso sono quasi sicuro che da qui al 14 agosto avremo anche un secondo singolo estratto da questo album.

B!tches, sieste d’accordo con Chris Anokute? Daisies è davvero la canzone pop più forte di questo 2020 (non che ci voglia molto)?

Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell.

Katy Perry: il testo di Daisies

Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing

I guess you’re out of your mind until it actually happens

I’m the small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t it be me?

When did we all stop believing in magic?

Why did we put all our hopes in a box in the attic?

I’m the long shot

I’m the Hail Mary

Why can’t it be me?

I’m the small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t it be me?

