Katy Perry è all’ottavo mese di gravidanza, ma continua comunque a lavorare alla sua nuova era discografica. Venerdì infatti uscirà Daisies, il singolo che anticipa l’uscita di KP5. Ma quando uscirà invece il nuovo disco della nostra Katia? A svelare il mistero c’ha pensato Alexa da Amazon.

Alcuni Katycats hanno scoperto che chiedendo alla famosa altoparlante intelligente quando la cantante rilascerà il suo nuovo album, Alexa risponde con una data precisa, il 14 agosto 2020 (la numero uno nella Billboard HOT100 è praticamente certa).

“Katy mi ha chiesto di farvi sapere che pubblicherà il suo nuovo album il prossimo 14 agosto. Assicuratevi di seguire Katy Perry su Amazon Music per scoprire di più”.

Pronte b!cthes? Per ferragosto tutti a ballare i pezzi di KP5 (ovviamente nelle nostre camerette).



Fonte