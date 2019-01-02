Ieri sera i fan di Justin Bieber hanno scoperto finalmente cosa si è tatuato in faccia. Dietro a questo tattoo però c’è una storia particolare. Lo scorso novembre un famoso tatuatore ha rivelato che il cantante canadese e sua moglie si sono fatti un tatuaggio di coppia e che quello della popstar era sul volto. Bieber ha cercato di coprire il tattoo per diversi mesi, ma ieri Jonboy ha pubblicato una foto senza correttore/fondotinta. Il tatuaggio che aveva fatto allarmare i fan è una parola “grace“, scritta in corsivo sopra il sopracciglio destro.

Foto scattata a luglio:

