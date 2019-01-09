John Travolta pubblica una foto senza parrucca – ecco l’attore senza capelli
John Travolta ha deciso di dire addio alle sue parrucche.
A Capodanno, però, John ha sorpreso i suoi follower pubblicando su Instagram delle foto senza parrucca, insieme a sua figlia Ella e alla moglie, Kelly Preston.
Personalmente trovo che sia più attraente in versione nature.
John, adesso le parrucche buttale…
E pare che il web abbia apprezzato questo nuovo look di John Travolta.
John Travolta is looking extra yummy now that he ditched the wigs. pic.twitter.com/D5cSx4LyRd
— micktosca (@nycmicktosca) 8 gennaio 2019
John Travolta looks SO much better embracing his true self. Those wigs where awful. All in for Bald JT! #JohnTravolta pic.twitter.com/YpJozSZcSb
— Fran (@franielizabeth) 8 gennaio 2019
How good does John Travolta look without his wig? pic.twitter.com/1Tco7k7WBh
— Alan Jones (@akaalanjones) 8 gennaio 2019
John Travolta has finally ditched the wigs. When Prince William gets the clippers out bald will be cooler than hipster beards 😄 pic.twitter.com/8edT69kvJ1
— Egyptian King (@theshaunsutton) 8 gennaio 2019
John Travolta may be embracing the bald but his wigs will live on forever pic.twitter.com/LytBv1DYP7
— Barry Moran (@BarryM85) 8 gennaio 2019
John Travolta FINALLY gives up the wigs! Actor, 64, embraces natural BALD look in Instagram selfie alongside daughter Ella Bleu, 18 pic.twitter.com/AKn2DZFk7Z
— Byron Calloway (@ByronCalloway1) 8 gennaio 2019
Shoutout to the OG Zaddy / thetan-busting pilot of my heart John Travolta for being brave enough to take the wig off. I speak for everyone when I say you look v hot bald, and none of us miss the fancy hair piece / upcycled dead possum you usually wear on your head. 💦 🎱 pic.twitter.com/popOf3zh1Y
— officialseanpenn (@officalseanpenn) 8 gennaio 2019
I think John Travolta looks pretty cool without his wig. He’ll probably make his 100th comeback now. Cool!#JohnTravolta pic.twitter.com/2QVBe9sCKL
— Irvini StarMaker • The Great Irvini (@IrviniStarMaker) 7 gennaio 2019
