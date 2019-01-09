John Travolta ha deciso di dire addio alle sue parrucche.

 Per anni l’attore di Grease ha cercato di nascondere la calvizie usando lace front di diversi tipi.

A Capodanno, però, John ha sorpreso i suoi follower pubblicando su Instagram delle foto senza parrucca, insieme a sua figlia Ella e alla moglie, Kelly Preston.
Personalmente trovo che sia più attraente in versione nature.
John, adesso le parrucche buttale…

john travolta moglie parrucca social

john travolta omg look hair wig lace front

E pare che il web abbia apprezzato questo nuovo look di John Travolta.

 



Fonte