John Travolta ha deciso di dire addio alle sue parrucche.



Per anni l’attore di Grease ha cercato di nascondere la calvizie usando lace front di diversi tipi.

A Capodanno, però, John ha sorpreso i suoi follower pubblicando su Instagram delle foto senza parrucca, insieme a sua figlia Ella e alla moglie, Kelly Preston.

Personalmente trovo che sia più attraente in versione nature.

John, adesso le parrucche buttale…



E pare che il web abbia apprezzato questo nuovo look di John Travolta.

John Travolta is looking extra yummy now that he ditched the wigs. pic.twitter.com/D5cSx4LyRd — micktosca (@nycmicktosca) 8 gennaio 2019

John Travolta looks SO much better embracing his true self. Those wigs where awful. All in for Bald JT! #JohnTravolta pic.twitter.com/YpJozSZcSb — Fran (@franielizabeth) 8 gennaio 2019

How good does John Travolta look without his wig? pic.twitter.com/1Tco7k7WBh — Alan Jones (@akaalanjones) 8 gennaio 2019

John Travolta has finally ditched the wigs. When Prince William gets the clippers out bald will be cooler than hipster beards 😄 pic.twitter.com/8edT69kvJ1 — Egyptian King (@theshaunsutton) 8 gennaio 2019

