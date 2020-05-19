Jessie Colter su Instagram: “Ho un tumore incurabile al cervello, non so quanto tempo mi rimane da vivere”
La star del cinema per adulti Jessie Colter ha confessato – in uno straziante e commovente post su Instagram – di aver un cancro al cervello. La scelta di rendere pubblica la malattia è stata a lungo ponderata e molto sofferta, dato che è arrivata a tre mesi di distanza dal referto medico.
“[…] A San Valentino quest’anno mi è stato diagnosticato un tipo incurabile di cancro al cervello. Ovviamente sono rimasto sbalordito, ma ci sono già state così tante cose negative nella mia vita nello stesso momento che non sono riuscito a parlarne subito con nessuno. Il motivo per cui ho aspettato così a lungo è perché le cose erano o davvero positive o davvero negative nella mia vita, e non volevo peggiorarle o ridurre i bei tempi. Quello che però ho imparato da tutto ciò è che non c’è mai un buon momento. Capisco che molti di voi cercheranno di aiutarmi o di dirmi che esiste una sorta di trattamento disponibile, ma come ho detto prima, chiedo gentilmente di non farlo”.
Jessie Colter ha poi continuato:
“Per favore, non essere triste o arrabbiato per me. Ho già fatto pace con questo. Ciò di cui ho bisogno ora più delle lacrime e della simpatia sono i sorrisi e la felicità. Ciò di cui ho bisogno ora è sentirmi bene e sentirmi amato, ridere e passare del tempo con le persone a cui tengo. Devo contare ogni giorno, perché non è determinato esattamente quanto tempo mi rimane. Potrei essere in giro per un paio d’anni o un paio di decenni, ma devo essere realistico. Ho vissuto una vita incredibile, una vita che la maggior parte delle persone sogna di avere, e per questo sono molto fortunato e grato. Ma la mia vita non è ancora finita. C’è ancora tempo per fare nuovi ricordi. Quindi, anche se ieri è stato il mio 38 ° compleanno, ho in programma di avere altri compleanni da festeggiare e altre occasioni gioiose che non vedo l’ora di vedere”.
Jessie ha poi concluso:
“Sappiate solo che sto bene. Non sono spaventato. Non sono triste. Sto solo facendo del mio meglio per quello che mi è rimasto. Questo è tutto ciò che possiamo fare. Grazie per aver dedicato del tempo a leggere questo. Vi amo tutti”.
Ho avuto i brividi a leggere il post di Jessie Colter; è un uomo davvero coraggioso.
Hey everybody! I’ve struggled with making this post for awhile now. So…. here it goes. What I’m about to tell you all will probably evoke a strong reaction. If it does, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section below. BUT PLEASE UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES DIRECTLY MESSAGE ME OR ANYONE IN MY FAMILY. I WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF I SO CHOOSE. PLEASE RESPECT THIS REQUEST. THANK YOU❤️ On Valentine’s Day this year I was diagnosed with an incurable kind of brain cancer. Obviously I was stunned, but there were already so many negative things happening in my life at the same time that I couldn’t deal with talking to anyone about this right away. The reason I waited this long was because, between then and now, things were either really good or really bad in my life, and I didn’t want to make things worse or diminish the good times. What I learned from all this is that there is never a good time. I understand that a lot of you are going to reach out to try and help me, or tell me that there’s some sort of treatment available, but like I said before, I kindly ask that you don’t. Please don’t be sad or upset for me. I’ve already made peace with this. What I need now more then tears and sympathy is smiles and happiness. What I need now is feeling good and feeling loved, laughing and spending time with people who I care about. I need to make everyday count, because it is undetermined exactly how much time I have left. I could be around for a couple of years or couple of decades, but I need to be realistic. I’ve lived an incredible life, a life most people dream of having, and for that I am very fortunate and grateful. But my life isn’t over yet. There’s still time to make new memories. So even though yesterday was my 38th birthday, I plan on having more birthdays to celebrate as well as other joyous occasions that I very much look forward to. Just know that I am OK. I am not scared. I am not sad. I’m just doing my best with what I’ve got left. That’s all we can do. Thank you for taking the time to read this. I love you all.
