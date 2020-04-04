Proprio come è successo in Italia, anche in Florida (e nel resto degli Stati Uniti) è stata imposta a tutti la quarantena, per cercare di frenare l’avanzata del CoronaVirus. Quasi tutte le attività sono chiuse negli USA, comprese le palestre, quindi nessuno può andare ad allenarsi, ma questo sembra non valere proprio per tutti. Giovedì scorso infatti Jennifer Lopez è stata paparazzata a Miami mentre entrava in una palestra che aveva un cartello chiaro all’entrata: “La palestra non è aperta. Restate a casa vostra, restate al sicuro“.

Ovviamente sul web si è scatenato il caos e la popstar è stata duramente criticata da migliaia di utenti. “Falsa”, “disgustosa”, “privilegiata”, questi sono solo alcuni dei termini usati dai follower della cantante di Jenny From The Block.

“Perché – qualcuno ha commentato – se imponi al tuo bodyguard certe norme di sicurezza vuol dire che sai che il virus è in giro, allora perché non dai il buon esempio e te ne stai a casa, senza far rischiare la vita anche a quel poveraccio che ti fa da guardia del corpo e autista?”.

Per adesso la popstar non ha risposto alla polemica, io però mi chiedo come sia possibile che JLo non abbia una palestra nella sua villa di Miami.

