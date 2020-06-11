I tweet di J.K. Rowling sulle donne trans non sono piaciuti a Daniel Radcliffe, che qualche giorno fa ha espresso il suo dissenso. La scrittrice ieri sera ha pubblicato una lunga lettera in cui ha cercato di difendersi dall’accusa di transfobia e questa volta è intervenuta Emma Watson. L’attrice che ha interpretato Hermione (proprio come Daniel) ha criticato il pensiero della Rowling.

“Le persone trans sono ciò che dicono di essere e meritano di vivere la propria vita senza essere costantemente interrogate o informate di non essere chi dicono di essere. Voglio che i miei follower trans sappiano che io e tante altre persone in tutto il mondo li vediamo, li rispettiamo e amiamo per quello che sono”.

Non solo Emma, anche Bonnie Wright ha detto la sua su Twitter e – proprio come i suoi colleghi – ha scritto che le donne trans sono prima di tutto donne.

“Se Harry Potter era una fonte di amore e di appartenenza per te, quell’amore è infinito ed lì da prendere senza giudizio o domande. Le donne transessuali sono donne. Vi vedo e vi amo, Bonnie”.

