Il cast di Glee in rivolta: altri tre attori afrodiscendenti accusano Lea Michele di razzismo
Quello che sembrava un caso isolato si è trasformato in un vero e proprio #LeaMicheleIsOverParty perché a distanza di un’ora dall’accusa di razzismo mossa a Lea Michele dall’attrice Samantha Marie Ware, altri tre attori di Glee sembrerebbero aver confermato. Lea Michele è davvero razzista e Samantha Marie Ware ha davvero abbattuto il muro dell’omertà?
Al momento la Michele non ha risposto all’accusa, ma sul carro della Ware sono saliti altri tre attori di Glee – tutti afrodiscendenti – che hanno in qualche modo avvalorato quella tesi.
La prima ad averlo fatto è stata Amber Riley (la Mercedes Jones dello show) che su Twitter ha pubblicato una serie di gif animate accompagnate dagli hashtag #DefundThePolice #prosecutekillercops e #BlackLivesMatter .
pic.twitter.com/mgq6Vtcmgm
— Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) June 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/hXaORcsqAX
— Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) June 2, 2020
#DefundThePolice #prosecutekillercops #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/8l1KzU8cEv
— Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) June 2, 2020
Il secondo è stato Alex Newell che ha applaudito prima l’accusa di Samantha Marie Ware e successivamente ha specificato di supportare l’amica.
https://t.co/80ohlWM4Yd pic.twitter.com/tcfQyhgiGP
— Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020
I’m gonna say this one time… when my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it… that’s what friendship is… and if you can’t understand that then you’re part of the problem… and that’s on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin!
— Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020
Non si è tirato indietro neanche Dabier Snell che ha raccontato di come una volta sul set Lea Michele gli avrebbe impedito di sedersi al tavolo con lei ed il resto dello staff perché “non apparteneva a loro”.
GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs
— Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020
Lascia un commento