I-Days 2018
🔥Mancano pochi giorni all’inizio degli I-Days 2018!
Anche quest’anno una line-up da non perdere!
➡️21 giugno: The Killers + Liam Gallagher + Richard Ashcroft + SlyDigs
➡️22 giugno: Pearl Jam + Stereophonics + Catfish & The Bottlemen + The Last Internationale + Lany
➡️23 giugno: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds + Placebo + Ride + Isaac Gracie (After Show: Paul Kalkbrenner)
➡️24 giugno: Queens Of The Stone Age + The Offspring + Wolf Alice
