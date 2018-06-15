

I-Days 2018

🔥Mancano pochi giorni all’inizio degli I-Days 2018!

Anche quest’anno una line-up da non perdere!

➡️21 giugno: The Killers + Liam Gallagher + Richard Ashcroft + SlyDigs

➡️22 giugno: Pearl Jam + Stereophonics + Catfish & The Bottlemen + The Last Internationale + Lany

➡️23 giugno: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds + Placebo + Ride + Isaac Gracie (After Show: Paul Kalkbrenner)

➡️24 giugno: Queens Of The Stone Age + The Offspring + Wolf Alice

⬇️Scopri tutti i dettagli e acquista il tuo biglietto ⬇️

I-Days

I-Days