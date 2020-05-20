Chi ben comincia è a metà dell’opera e questo vale anche nel mondo della musica. Un ottimo singolo di debutto può lanciare la carriera di un artista e farlo arrivare ai piani alti di qualsiasi classifica. Per questo motivo Rolling Stone USA ha deciso di analizzare i primi singoli dei più famosi cantanti e stilare la classifica dei 100 debutti più belli.

In questa lista troviamo molte delle nostre regine del pop, da Madonna con Everybody e Rihanna con Pon De Replay, fino a Lana Del Rey con Video Games. Al primo posto però c’è Britney Spears con Baby One More Time e non posso che essere d’accordo con questa posizione e non solo perché questo pezzo ha segnato la mia infanzia. Questo brano e il suo video musicale sono davvero iconici, hanno fatto la storia del pop come pochi altri e al momento non mi viene in mente un singolo di debutto che meriti di più questa posizione.

Quel pasticcino della Spears ha anche ringraziato Rolling Stone.

Mi spiace invece non trovare nella classifica Crazy in Love di Beyonce, Genie in a Bottle, ma soprattutto A Thousand Miles di Vanessa Carlton.

Rolling Stone: i 100 singoli di debutto migliori di sempre.

1. Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time

2. The Jackson 5 – I Want You Back

3. The S*x Pistols – Anarchy in the U.K.

4. Run-DMC – Sucker M.C.’s/It’s Like That

5. Chuck Berry – Maybellene

6. R.E.M. – Radio Free Europe

7. Led Zeppelin – Good Times Bad Times

8. Elvis Presley – That’s All Right

9. The Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop

10. The Smiths – Hand in Glove

11. Taylor Swift – Tim McGraw

12. Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

13. The Clash – Whit Riot

14. Kanye West – Through the Wire

15. The B-52s – Rock Lobster

16. Radiohead – Creep

17. Outkast – Player’s Ball

18. The Box Tops – The Letter

19. Depeche Mode – Dreaming of Me

20. Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights

21. The Beatles – Love Me Do

22. Otis Redding – These Arms of Mine

23. Buddy Holly and the Crickets – That’ll Be the Day

24. Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott – The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)

25. Credence Clearwater Revival – Suzie Q

26. New Order – Ceremony

27. Oasis – Supersonic

28. The Doors – Break on Through (to the Other Side)

29. Lorde – Royals

30. Chic – Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)

31. Prince – Soft and Wet

32. The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

33. Pearl Jam – Alive

34. D’Angelo – Brown Sugar

35. Frank Ocean – Novacane

36. The Eagles – Take It Easy

37. Wu-Tang Clan – Protect Ya Neck

38. One Direction – What Makes You Beautiful

39. Black Flag – Nervous Breakdown

40. Blondie – X Offender

41. Joy Division – Digital

42. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Hey Joe

43. Madonna – Everybody

44. The Replacements – I’m in Trouble” / “If Only You Were Lonely

45. LCD Soundsystem – Losing My Edge

46. X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage! Up Yours!

47. Eric B and Rakim – Eric B Is President

48. Patti Smith – Hey Joe / Piss Factory

49. LL Cool J – I Need a Beat

50. The Knack – My Sharona

51. Aaliyah – Back and Forth

52. Booker T and the MGs – Green Onions

53. Alicia Keys – Fallin’

54. The Monkees – Last Train to Clarksville

55. Boston – More Than a Feeling

56. Hanson – MMMBop

57. Spoonie Gee – Spoonin’ Rap

58. Metallica – Whiplash

59. Television – Little Johnny Jewel

60. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead

61. De La Soul – Plug Tunin’

62. Aerosmith – Dream On

63. Lana Del Rey – Video Games

64. Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song

65. Maren Morris – My Church

66. Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes

67. Gang of Four – Damaged Goods

68. A Tribe Called Quest – Description of a Fool

69. Boogie Down Productions – South Bronx

70. The Grateful Dead – Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion)

71. Nas – Halftime

72. Pere Ubu – Heart of Darkness

73. Pylon – Cool

74. Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

75. Toto – Hold the Line

76. Sade – Your Love Is King

77. Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley

78. Rihanna – Pon de Replay

79. Archers of Loaf – Web in Front

80. New Edition – Candy Girl

81. M.I.A. – Galang

82. Mudhoney – Touch Me I’m Sick

83. The Raincoats – Fairytale in the Supermarket

84. Jackson Browne – Doctor My Eyes

85. Weezer – Undone — The Sweater Song

86. Public Image Ltd. – Public Image

87. Duran Duran – Planet Earth

88. Pink Floyd – Arnold Layne

89. Destiny’s Child – No No No

90. The Weather Girls – It’s Raining Men

91. Roxanne Shanté – Roxanne’s Revenge

92. Roxy Music – Virginia Plain

93. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car

94. Dinosaur Jr. – Repulsion

95. Dire Straits – Sultans of Swing

96. Alabama Shakes – Hold On

97. The New Pornographers – Letter From an Occupant

98. Kesha – Tik Tok

99. The Zombies – She’s Not There

100. Billy Ray Cyrus – Achy Breaky Heart



