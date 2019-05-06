HP – D2PC Fisso Desktop 8000 SFF GRADO B Intel CPU Core 2 Duo E7500/E8400 – 2,93 GHz – RAM4Gb DDR3- HDD 250 GB – DVD-RW – INTEL EXPRESS CHIPSET Q45/Q43 – Windows 7 Pro 64BIT stranotizie 6 Maggio 2019 HP – D2PC Fisso Desktop 8000 SFF GRADO B Intel CPU Core 2 Duo E7500/E8400 – 2,93 GHz – RAM4Gb DDR3- HDD 250 GB – DVD-RW – INTEL EXPRESS CHIPSET Q45/Q43 – Windows 7 Pro 64BIT2019-05-06T01:52:42+02:00 Offerte di Oggi No Comment HP – D2PC Fisso Desktop 8000 SFF GRADO B Intel CPU Core 2 Duo E7500/E8400 – 2,93 GHz – RAM4Gb DDR3- HDD 250 GB – DVD-RW – INTEL EXPRESS CHIPSET Q45/Q43 – Windows 7 Pro 64BIT EUR 82,00 TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE ANCHE: FIND Vestito Scamiciato Donna GALOOK Tastiera ITALIANA per Giochi Impermeabile S-300 Videogiochi USB Tastiera Gaming con 3 Colori Luce LED-Backlit per PC Windows Macbook Laptop Tastiera da Gioco CityComfort Pantaloncini di Lino Donna | Bermuda Donna Estive Lino A Vita Alta Paper Bag HP Pavilion 14-ce0036nl Notebook PC, Intel Core i5-8250U, 8 GB di RAM, SSD 512 GB, Display 14” FHD IPS Antiriflesso WLED, Argento Minerale [ Layout Italiano] Fortnite Maglietta Maniche Corta per Ragazzi Televisore portatile da 9 pollici, TV digitale portatile con DVB-T/DVB-T-T2 Analogico HD 16: 9 TV Player con 1200 mAh di batterie ricaricabili e accendisigari per camera da letto, cucina, caravan,Auto
Lascia un commento