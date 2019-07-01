Hp 250 g7 Notebook intel core i3 7020U, Ram 8Gb Ddr4,Ssd M.2 240 Gb ,Hdd 500 Gb,Display 15.6″Hd antiriflesso,Pc portatile Windows 10 Professional stranotizie 1 Luglio 2019 Hp 250 g7 Notebook intel core i3 7020U, Ram 8Gb Ddr4,Ssd M.2 240 Gb ,Hdd 500 Gb,Display 15.6″Hd antiriflesso,Pc portatile Windows 10 Professional2019-07-01T05:14:03+02:00 Offerte di Oggi No Comment Hp 250 g7 Notebook intel core i3 7020U, Ram 8Gb Ddr4,Ssd M.2 240 Gb ,Hdd 500 Gb,Display 15.6″Hd antiriflesso,Pc portatile Windows 10 Professional EUR 459,99 TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE ANCHE: Samsung UE49NU8000T 49″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Wi-Fi Nero, Argento Haehne 9.6 Pollici 3G Tablet PC, Google Android 5.1 Quad Core, 5000 mAh, 1280×800 HD IPS Schermo, 1GB RAM 32GB ROM, Doppia Fotocamera, WiFi, Bluetooth, Dual SIM, Argento Metallizzato Micro SD Card, 32 GB, scheda di memoria micro SDHC (scheda TF), classe 10, U1, Mediacom Pc Desktop All in One 212 21.5″ Intel x5 4 GB Hd 32 Gb Wifi Win 10 M-AO212 LESHP Tastiera Italiana per Gaming USB – Alte Performance – Colori da Videogioco e Retroilluminata – Tastiera da Gioco – Tastiera per Videogame, PC PS4 Windows, Mac – Nuova 2018 Versione (Nero) Lenovo ThinkPad TSeries 14in Intel i5 2.6GHz / 3.50Ghz – DISCO SSD – 12 GB – Garanzia 24 Mesi (Notebook Ricondizionato Netmotive)
Lascia un commento