Le BLACKPINK sono tornate ed ora possiamo finalmente archiviare (momentaneamente!) Sour Candy di Lady Gaga ed ascoltarci in loop How You Like That, primo singolo del loro nuovo album.

Domani saranno a promuovere How You Like That da Jimmy Fallon (presumibilmente in streming) per quello che segna il debutto della loro promo americana, mentre oggi hanno già infranto numerosi record, fra cui quello di singolo di girl band con più stream su Spotify in poche ore.

Le BLACKPINK sono il nuovo fenomeno mondiale del K-POP, inutile negarlo.

BLACKPINK | How You Like That | Testo

[Intro: Lisa]

BLACKPINK in your area

[Verse 1: Jennie & Jisoo]

보란 듯이 무너졌어

바닥을 뚫고 저 지하까지

옷 끝자락 잡겠다고

저 높이 두 손을 뻗어봐도

[Pre-Chorus: Rosé]

다시 캄캄한 이곳에

Light up the sky

네 두 눈을 보며

I’ll kiss you goodbye

실컷 비웃어라 꼴좋으니까

이제 너희 하나 둘 셋

[Chorus: Jennie, Lisa, & Jisoo]

How-how you like that?

You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

How you like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that

[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]

Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

How you like that? (Nah)

Now look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

Look at you now look at me

How you like that?

[Verse 2: Lisa]

Your girl need it all and that’s a hundred

백 개 중에 백 내 몫을 원해

Karma come and get some

딱하지만 어쩔 수 없잖아

What’s up, I’m right back

방아쇠를 cock back

Plain Jane get hijacked, don’t like me?

Then tell me how you like that, like that

[Pre-Chorus: Jennie & Jisoo]

더 캄캄한 이곳에

Shine like the stars

그 미소를 띠며

I’ll kiss you goodbye

실컷 비웃어라 꼴좋으니까

이제 너희 하나 둘 셋

[Chorus: Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo & Lisa]

How-how you like that?

You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

How you like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that

[Post-Chorus: Lisa, Rosé, Jennie]

Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

How you like that? (Nah)

Now look at you now look at me (Oh)

Look at you now look at me (Oh)

Look at you now look at me

How you like that?

[Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa & All]

날개 잃은 채로 추락했던 날

어두운 나날 속에 갇혀 있던 날

그때쯤에 넌 날 끝내야 했어

Look up in the sky

It’s a bird, it’s a plane

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Bring out your boss bitch

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

BLACKPINK

[Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie]

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

You gon’ like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu