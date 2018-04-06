Gus Kenworthy con l’ormone impazzito ci prova con un famosissimo attore: “Facciamo bocca a bocca”
Gus Kenworthy è tornato all’attacco: prima propone le ammucchiate a Ricky Martin e al compagno e adesso ci prova con Ryan Reynolds.
L’attore ha seguito Gus su Twitter e al biondino è partito l’ormone.
“Caro Ryan voglio farti sapere che sei personalmente responsabile per avermi causato un arresto cardiaco e ora ho proprio bisogno che tu mi faccia la respirazione bocca a bocca per salvarmi la vita… Mi dispiace ma queste sono le regole. Grazie in anticipo!“
Hey @VancityReynolds! Just letting you know that you are personally responsible for giving me a cardiac arrest and now I’m gonna need you to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to save my life… Sorry but those are the rules, I didn’t make them. Thanks in advance! pic.twitter.com/sA3ZUYbw9t
— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) 4 aprile 2018
Caro Gus, se Ryan non dovesse rispondere al tuo appello, vengo io a salvarti con una bella respirazione bocca a bocca…
