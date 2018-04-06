Gus Kenworthy è tornato all’attacco: prima propone le ammucchiate a Ricky Martin e al compagno e adesso ci prova con Ryan Reynolds.
L’attore ha seguito Gus su Twitter e al biondino è partito l’ormone.

Caro Ryan voglio farti sapere che sei personalmente responsabile per avermi causato un arresto cardiaco e ora ho proprio bisogno che tu mi faccia la respirazione bocca a bocca per salvarmi la vita… Mi dispiace ma queste sono le regole. Grazie in anticipo!

 

Caro Gus, se Ryan non dovesse rispondere al tuo appello, vengo io a salvarti con una bella respirazione bocca a bocca…



Fonte