Gus Kenworthy è tornato all’attacco: prima propone le ammucchiate a Ricky Martin e al compagno e adesso ci prova con Ryan Reynolds.

L’attore ha seguito Gus su Twitter e al biondino è partito l’ormone.

Hey @VancityReynolds! Just letting you know that you are personally responsible for giving me a cardiac arrest and now I’m gonna need you to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to save my life… Sorry but those are the rules, I didn’t make them. Thanks in advance! pic.twitter.com/sA3ZUYbw9t

— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) 4 aprile 2018