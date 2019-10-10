Felicity Huffman (“Lynette Scavo” in Desperate Housewives) è finita in carcere per aver dato mazzette ai dirigenti scolastici per far ammettere sua figlia al college, ma la pena (14 giorni di reclusione) non sembrerebbe aver soddisfatto il suo collega Ricardo Chavira (che in Casalinghe Disperate interpretava il ricco Carlos Solis), dato che su Twitter si è duramente scagliato contro la sentenza etichettandola come un “privilegio dei bianchi”.

Al momento nessuno dello staff della Huffman ha commentato le parole di Chavira, che ha portato alla luce il White Privilege, un argomento tabù negli Stati Uniti d’America.

White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean shit to these people. https://t.co/HMIKzGKDbp — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) September 14, 2019

“La verdad no peca, pero incomoda.” https://t.co/6pUVk3Sg3L — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) October 9, 2019

I saw Eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled w the intricacies of it on a daily basis w all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this shit — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) September 14, 2019