For the first time ever, FDA & @DEAHQ issued warning letters to 4 online networks illegally marketing unapproved and misbranded versions of opioid medicines, including tramadol, that are potentially dangerous. https://t.co/m8qJRfvWzn pic.twitter.com/HN7VT5qczb

— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) September 30, 2019