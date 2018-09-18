Emmy: Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, Justin Timberlake e Kit Harington – tutti i manzi della serata (FOTO)
Se l’anno scorso tutte le mie attenzioni erano concentrate su Alexander Skarsgard e Matt Bomer, ieri sera i manzi del red carper degli Emmy 2018 sono stati: Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, Justin Timberlake e Kit Harington
Il mio vincitore?
Darren Criss looks so fine in Emporio Armani 😭😭#Emmys2018 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/sMtkqmE8Sy
— full-time Vicky Kaushal stan✨ (@RHALEESI) 17 settembre 2018
Ma quanto sono belli e talentuosi e simpatici e perfetti Justin Timberlake e Jessica Biel? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/05RXrrXe7h
— E. (@xfillthesilence) 18 settembre 2018
I just left my man for these photos of Ricky Martin #Emmys pic.twitter.com/jES66LeMRw
— Pero Like (@BFPeroLike) 17 settembre 2018
Kit Harington at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ODLEqgw75j
— Kit Harington (@Kit_Haringtcn) 18 settembre 2018
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Repost @nalumartin by @media.repost: @ricky_martin arrives at the red carpet of the 70th edition of the Emmy Awards accompanied by her husband @jwanyosef (📸 Milênio Hoy #twitter ) #rickymartin #jwanyosef #Emmys #Emmys2018 #ACSVersace #AntonioDAmico #fxnetworks #losangeles #california #la #Emmys70
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
#Repost @hugogloss Ueeeepa! O DEUSO latino já está tombando na beleza no #Emmys! Merecidamente, @ricky_martin disputa a categoria “Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Telefilme” por seu trabalho em “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”! Me chama de Maria que eu não espero nem 1, 2, 3 pro passinho! Hahaha (📸 Getty) #EmmyTNT #RickyMartin #laspesadasdeRicky @yami17ok @lauraluna.ll @leticiaojeda @jade_uruguay
PH: Instagram, Getty Images
L’articolo Emmy: Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, Justin Timberlake e Kit Harington – tutti i manzi della serata (FOTO) proviene da BitchyF.
Lascia un commento