Elisabetta Franchi contro i cinesi che mettono “animali in gabbie per poi essere bolliti, scuoiati e amputati vivi”
Elisabetta Franchi ha rischiato di inciampare – con il suo ultimo post su Instagram – in quello che sembrerebbe essere a tutti gli effetti un incidente diplomatico con la Cina.
L’imprenditrice, infatti, si è duramente scagliata contro la popolazione cinese colpevole di ‘mettere animali in gabbia per poi essere bolliti, scuoiati e amputati vivi‘, salvo poi correggere il tiro specificando che solo il ‘15% della popolazione mangia quelle creature‘.
“Gli animali meritano rispetto, in Cina nei mercati dell’orrore sono rinchiusi dentro gabbie in condizioni al limite della vita, per poi essere bolliti, scuoiati e amputati VIVIIIIIIIII tutto è partito da lì dobbiamo continuare a fare domande e a puntare il dito , qualcosa si sta muovendo la verità deve venire fuori ….. qualsiasi essa siaaaaa !!! Adottate i canili sono pieni , le strade sono piene di cani randagi 🙏 loro sono stati tutti raccolti dalla strada!!!!! […] ps importante SOLO IL 15% DELLA POPOLAZIONE CINESE MANGIA QUESTE CREATURE”
Il post ha suscitato non poche polemiche perché Elisabetta Franchi fa affari con la Cina.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Dear @Diet_Prada, I’m writing on behalf of the Chinese community in Italy as we recently came upon a similar case of Dolce&Gabbana discriminatory advertisement two years ago. The fashion designer in question this time is @elisabettafranchi , whose figure is quite important in the fashion industry and in one of her recent post on Instagram she wrote highly discriminatory words against China and Chinese people by saying such words: “animals deserve respect, in China in the horror markets they are locked in cages in life limit conditions, to be then boiled, skinned and amputated ALIVE. Everything has started from there we must keep asking question and point the finger, something is moving but it’s not enough!!! … “ it goes on by mentioning the dogs name, then at the end she later added THAT ONLY THE 15% OF THE CHINESE POPULATION EATS THESE CREATURES. She added this phrase after a girl pointed out the hypocrisy or Mrs Franchi on the exploitation of the Chinese labor for the clothes but meanwhile saying these things toward us, besides she keeps deleting all the comments written by us that goes against her words in the post. Honestly this is absurd to see as Mrs Franchi brand has been making millions thanks to the Chinese costumers purchasing her clothes and moreover, these are for the great part produced by relying a lot on the Chinese manufacture, clothes are often bad in fabrics quality and high in prices. To sum up, we the Chinese community in Italy (and not only) are asking the help of a big voice in the social media such as yours to spread the matter and shut her down. Thank you UPTADE** turns out E. Franchi is looking to expand her company in China, her brand already opened a store four years ago in Chengdu. Tell me if this is not hypocritical. FEEL FREE TO SHARE THE POST, THANK YOU! grazie per l’input @stehuuu #elisabettafranchi #boycott
