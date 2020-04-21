Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Dear @Diet_Prada, I’m writing on behalf of the Chinese community in Italy as we recently came upon a similar case of Dolce&Gabbana discriminatory advertisement two years ago. The fashion designer in question this time is @elisabettafranchi , whose figure is quite important in the fashion industry and in one of her recent post on Instagram she wrote highly discriminatory words against China and Chinese people by saying such words: “animals deserve respect, in China in the horror markets they are locked in cages in life limit conditions, to be then boiled, skinned and amputated ALIVE. Everything has started from there we must keep asking question and point the finger, something is moving but it’s not enough!!! … “ it goes on by mentioning the dogs name, then at the end she later added THAT ONLY THE 15% OF THE CHINESE POPULATION EATS THESE CREATURES. She added this phrase after a girl pointed out the hypocrisy or Mrs Franchi on the exploitation of the Chinese labor for the clothes but meanwhile saying these things toward us, besides she keeps deleting all the comments written by us that goes against her words in the post. Honestly this is absurd to see as Mrs Franchi brand has been making millions thanks to the Chinese costumers purchasing her clothes and moreover, these are for the great part produced by relying a lot on the Chinese manufacture, clothes are often bad in fabrics quality and high in prices. To sum up, we the Chinese community in Italy (and not only) are asking the help of a big voice in the social media such as yours to spread the matter and shut her down. Thank you UPTADE** turns out E. Franchi is looking to expand her company in China, her brand already opened a store four years ago in Chengdu. Tell me if this is not hypocritical. FEEL FREE TO SHARE THE POST, THANK YOU! grazie per l’input @stehuuu #elisabettafranchi #boycott