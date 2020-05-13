Doja Cat ha raggiunto la numero #1 della classifica Billboard con il brano Say So (Remix) in collaborazione con Nicki Minaj e lo ha fatto probabilmente (scherzo!) perché una settimana fa ha promesso ai fan che le avrebbe uscite se il singolo avesse toccato la vetta.

If say so hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard

These boobs ain’t gonna show themselves you guys. Stream say so !!!!!!! https://t.co/UHQ7ET7xq2

Una battuta che però i fan hanno preso in parola, dato che – proprio in queste ultime ore – la cantante è stata sommersa di richieste da parte dei suoi followers incoraggiati dalla stessa Nicki Minaj che via Twitter ha ricordato alla collega la promessa fatta.

I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just 🥺. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs?

Alla luce di ciò Doja Cat ha fatto un passo indietro ed ha svelato durante una diretta su Instagram che stava semplicemente scherzando e che non le uscirà per ringraziare i fan.

After promising to show her boobs if “Say So” reaches number one on the Billboard Hot 100, @DojaCat hilariously backtracks:

“I’m just going to be honest with you guys, I did play you. I’m not showing my boobs.” pic.twitter.com/icAR781L8T

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 11, 2020