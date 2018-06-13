Due anni fa Zedd e Diplo hanno dato il via ad una faida su Twitter.

@diplo stop being a jealous little bitch and do us all a favor and just shut the fuck up.

Thank you. 🙂 — Zedd (@Zedd) 22 marzo 2016

Ieri sera a far scattare nuovamente la scintilla è stato il dj Max Vangeli che ha insultato Diplo, per non averlo calcolato quando lui era volato ad Hong Kong per lavorare per lui.

Zedd ha risposto al tweet di Max scrivendo: “100% vero”.

100% truth. — Zedd (@Zedd) 12 giugno 2018

Diplo non ha preso bene questi attacchi e prima ha perculato Vangeli, poi se l’è presa nuovamente con Zedd, regalandoci delle perle trash di alto livello.

Aspettiamo la risposta di Zedd.

Come on @billboard I need some spicier beef I already put this guy in a coffin two years ago when he made a song with a Walgreens or a tampon company or whatever it was . https://t.co/zyyEbd7Bhg — diblo (@diplo) 12 giugno 2018

. @maxvangeli sorry bro when you asked for my autograph in Hong Kong I honestly thought you were just a fan I didn’t know you had also played the show really early, my bad . Good luck with everything ! 💓 — diblo (@diplo) 12 giugno 2018

I’m gonna give @Zedd 24 hours to delete his Twitter account or im going full Pusha T on him pic.twitter.com/lu9A1ElE3v — diblo (@diplo) 12 giugno 2018