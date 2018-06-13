Due anni fa Zedd e Diplo hanno dato il via ad una faida su Twitter.

Ieri sera a far scattare nuovamente la scintilla è stato il dj Max Vangeli che ha insultato Diplo, per non averlo calcolato quando lui era volato ad Hong Kong per lavorare per lui.
Zedd ha risposto al tweet di Max scrivendo: “100% vero”.

Diplo non ha preso bene questi attacchi e prima ha perculato Vangeli, poi se l’è presa nuovamente con Zedd, regalandoci delle perle trash di alto livello.
Aspettiamo la risposta di Zedd.



Fonte