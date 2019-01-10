Diplo è etero o no? La risposta che piace ai fan dopo il suo mezzo coming out
Nell’estate del 2016 Diplo ha fatto un mezzo coming out dicendo di essere per metà gay. In questi anni il noto produttore musicale non si è fatto problemi a limonare con una drag queen, indossare parrucche o a schierarsi a fianco della comunità LGBT.
Martedì scorso Diplo ha scritto: “Blair Waldorf è la Tony Soprano dell’Upper East Side.”
Il dj ha risposto attaccando la mascolinità tossica e rivendicando il diritto di guardare Gossip Girl ed essere un fan di Queen B: “La mascolinità è una prigione“.
blair waldorf is the upper east side tony soprano
— dip ⚡️ (@diplo) 8 gennaio 2019
Y’all sure he is str8? https://t.co/BeEkfTlFTS
— AvaMaxIsComing (@st_ART_Boii) 8 gennaio 2019
masculinity is a prison https://t.co/Rx9LeP1CYN
— dip ⚡️ (@diplo) 8 gennaio 2019
La risposta di Diplo è piaciuta parecchio ai suoi fan…
Non-binary king
— ELI ANTHONY (@itselianthony) 8 gennaio 2019
I love u
— Gabriele (@Xigareble) 9 gennaio 2019
You know who Blair Waldorf is AND stand up against toxic masculinity? I love you even more now pic.twitter.com/Thoa43kCTe
— . (@MTA_1996) 9 gennaio 2019
this is the best thing you’ve done since Major Lazer or the MIA mixtapes.
— mywingman (@mywingman_84) 9 gennaio 2019
That’s why I love you
— Vilela (@usernamevilela) 8 gennaio 2019
Diplo channels artist Ulay on the new issue of #KingKong Garçon under pop artist Alex Kazemi’s guest features editorship. pic.twitter.com/S9zxOvZbMm
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 1 novembre 2018
