Nell’estate del 2016 Diplo ha fatto un mezzo coming out dicendo di essere per metà gay. In questi anni il noto produttore musicale non si è fatto problemi a limonare con una drag queen, indossare parrucche o a schierarsi a fianco della comunità LGBT.
Martedì scorso Diplo ha scritto: “Blair Waldorf è la Tony Soprano dell’Upper East Side.

Una follower ha commentato: “Siete tutti sicuri che sia etero?”

Il dj ha risposto attaccando la mascolinità tossica e rivendicando il diritto di guardare Gossip Girl ed essere un fan di Queen B: “La mascolinità è una prigione“.

La risposta di Diplo è piaciuta parecchio ai suoi fan…



