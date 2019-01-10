Nell’estate del 2016 Diplo ha fatto un mezzo coming out dicendo di essere per metà gay. In questi anni il noto produttore musicale non si è fatto problemi a limonare con una drag queen, indossare parrucche o a schierarsi a fianco della comunità LGBT.

Martedì scorso Diplo ha scritto: “Blair Waldorf è la Tony Soprano dell’Upper East Side.”



Una follower ha commentato: “Siete tutti sicuri che sia etero?”

Il dj ha risposto attaccando la mascolinità tossica e rivendicando il diritto di guardare Gossip Girl ed essere un fan di Queen B: “La mascolinità è una prigione“.



blair waldorf is the upper east side tony soprano — dip ⚡️ (@diplo) 8 gennaio 2019

Y’all sure he is str8? https://t.co/BeEkfTlFTS — AvaMaxIsComing (@st_ART_Boii) 8 gennaio 2019

masculinity is a prison https://t.co/Rx9LeP1CYN — dip ⚡️ (@diplo) 8 gennaio 2019

La risposta di Diplo è piaciuta parecchio ai suoi fan…

Non-binary king — ELI ANTHONY (@itselianthony) 8 gennaio 2019

I love u — Gabriele (@Xigareble) 9 gennaio 2019

You know who Blair Waldorf is AND stand up against toxic masculinity? I love you even more now pic.twitter.com/Thoa43kCTe — . (@MTA_1996) 9 gennaio 2019

this is the best thing you’ve done since Major Lazer or the MIA mixtapes. — mywingman (@mywingman_84) 9 gennaio 2019

That’s why I love you — Vilela (@usernamevilela) 8 gennaio 2019