DESKTOP Optiplex 7010 DT Core i5-3470 4Gb 250Gb DVD Windows 10 Professional simpaticotech MAR Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (Ricondizionato) (HDD 250Gb) stranotizie 24 Giugno 2019 DESKTOP Optiplex 7010 DT Core i5-3470 4Gb 250Gb DVD Windows 10 Professional simpaticotech MAR Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (Ricondizionato) (HDD 250Gb)2019-06-24T00:46:20+02:00 Offerte di Oggi No Comment DESKTOP Optiplex 7010 DT Core i5-3470 4Gb 250Gb DVD Windows 10 Professional simpaticotech MAR Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (Ricondizionato) (HDD 250Gb) EUR 173,00 TI POTREBBERO INTERESSARE ANCHE: Carremark 1050Ti – Scheda Grafica per Videogiochi, 4 GB, Resistente, 128 Bit, DDR5 HDMI HP 255 G6 SSD Notebook PC, Display da 15.6″, Cpu Amd 7 Gen., fino a 2,0 GHz Burst Mode 4 GB DDR4 , SSD 240GB, Bluetooth, WIFI, Dvd-Cd rw,[Layout Italiano] Win10 Pro Pronto All’uso con mouse wifi Smart-Tech LE32Z1TS 32″ HD Black LED TV – LED TVs (81.3 cm (32″), 1366 x 768 pixels, HD, LED, DVB-C,DVB-S2,DVB-T,DVB-T2, Black) 7.85 Pollici Tablet Offerte LTE Android con 16GB ROM – Winnovo M798 Quad Core Slot Per Scheda SIM Singola, WIFI, GPS, IPS Display, Doppia Fotocamera, 1GB RAM, Bluetooth, 3600mAh Batteria(Argento) PC Desktop Dell Optiplex 3010 Core i5-3470 3.2GHz 8Gb 250Gb Windows 10 Professional con LICENZA NUOVA ORIGINALE MAR Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (Ricondizionato) Home Proiettore Bluetooth senza fili 4200 Lumen HD HDMI Wifi Airplay per iPhone Mac iPad Laptop Smartphone Tablet PC DVD, Smart WXGA portatile LED LCD Videoproiettori Videogiochi
Lascia un commento