Darren Criss che al piano canta (in un perfetto italiano) Gloria di Umberto Tozzi dedicandola a Gianni Versace, credo sia la cosa più dolce che vedremo oggi.

Bravissimo!

Sang this last night for Gianni Versace. Umberto Tozzi’s version would’ve been a hit in Italy when Gianni opened his 1st shop. I’d like to think this song reminded him of early days of success, the days he’d enjoy before blossoming into an international superstar. Per te, Gianni! pic.twitter.com/bV0VN4V4sW

— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) 12 giugno 2018