In difficult times, leadership & commitment are key. The Italian government has adopted extraordinary measures to contain #COVID19 & reduce its social & economic impact. I thank Presidente Mattarella for his appeal to the nation. ???? is responding strongly. @WHO stands with you. pic.twitter.com/TXohrDWJQ6

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 6, 2020